WINFIELD, Kan. (AP) — Authorities in southern Kansas’ Cowley County say the body of a man’s body has been found in a pond more than a month after he was last seen. Cowley County Sheriff David Falletti said in a news release that the body of 32-year-old Cole Hartung last Thursday. He’d gone missing Jan. 18.
PLEASE RT!#MISSING!Cole E. Hartung(Cowley County,KS) pic.twitter.com/fj0FdbdNFe
— KS Missing&Unsolved (@KansasMissing) February 17, 2017
Falletti says an autopsy indicates that Hartung drowned, and that there are no indications of foul play.
