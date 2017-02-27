A Saline County couple returned home to find an intruder in their garage Saturday night. The intruder damaged several appliances in the house before the residents returned. Authorities say the intruder waited for law enforcement to arrive after being discovered.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of N Niles, located in northeast Saline County, about 11:45 p.m. Saturday. According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the homeowners opened their garage door, upon returning home, to find 21-year-old Phillip Hamilton sitting on their golf cart. Hamilton allegedly forced his way into the home, damaging a refrigerator, stove, drywall, the cellar door and a china hutch. Some prescription pain medication was also reported missing.

Sheriff Soldan says Hamilton stayed at the residence until authorities arrived. The 21-year-old from Abilene faces burglary and felony damage to property charges. Damages were estimated at $3,391.