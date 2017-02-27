press release

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With its 13th-straight Big 12 regular-season title in tow, Kansas basketball now ranks No. 1 in both national polls released on Monday.

The Jayhawks return to the top-ranked spot in the USA Today NABC Coaches’ Poll for the third time and for the first time in the Associated Press (AP) Top 25 this season. KU had been ranked No. 3 in both national polls for the last three weeks, but shot up to a unanimous No. 1 after previous-Nos. 1 and 2 (Gonzaga and Villanova) suffered losses last week.

Kansas (26-3, 14-2 Big 12) also maintains a No. 1 ranking in the NCAA RPI for the second-straight week.

KU is 5-0 against AP top-10 teams this season.

Last week, the Jayhawks clinched their NCAA-record 60th conference regular-season title with an 87-68 victory over TCU on Wednesday, followed by a 77-67 win at Texas on Saturday. KU holds a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings with two games remaining in the regular season.

Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 159 AP polls and 163 coaches’ polls dating back to the 2008-09 season, which are the longest active streaks in the nation, respectively.

KU has been ranked in the top-10 in both national polls all season after entering the 2016-17 campaign No. 3 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the coaches’ poll.

Seniors Frank Mason III, Landen Lucas and Tyler Self will play their final game inside Allen Fieldhouse as the Jayhawks play host to Oklahoma tonight (8 p.m., ESPN).

Kansas 2016-17 week-by-week national rankings

Week: AP poll rank / Coaches’ poll rank (first-place votes)

Preseason: 3 / 2

Nov. 14: 7 / 8

Nov. 21: 5 / 6

Nov. 28: 4 / 5

Dec. 5: 3 / 3 (1)

Dec. 12: 3 / 3 (1)

Dec. 19: 3 / 3 (1)

Dec. 26: 3 / 3 (1)

Jan. 2: 3 / 2 (1)

Jan. 9: 2 (8) / 2 (9)

Jan. 16: 2 (32) / 1 (23)

Jan. 23: 2 (28) / 1 (18)

Jan. 30: 3 (9) / 2 (7)

Feb. 6: 3 / 3

Feb. 13: 3 / 3

Feb. 20: 3 (1) / 3

Feb. 27: 1 (58) / 1 (23)

