The KSHSAA sponsors 64 Sub-State basketball tournaments which will be conducted February 27-March 4, 2017. There will be 8 sub-state tournaments per classification/division with winners advancing to the state tournament March 8-11, 2017. See all the brackets here

Class 4A has been divided into two divisions. Information on groupings for these schools can be found HERE.

Class 1A has been divided into two divisions. Information on groupings for these schools can be found HERE.

Class 1A sub-state seeding will be on Wednesday, February 22. All games will be played at the primary host site. Quarterfinal girls games will be on Monday and boys on Tuesday at the primary host site.

Class 2A, 3A sub-state seeding will be on Wednesday, February 22. Quarterfinal games will be played at the higher seed on Monday, February 27 (Boys class 2A, Girls class 3A). Tuesday, February 28 (Girls class 2A, Boys class 3A) will play at the higher seed. Semi-finals and finals will be played at the primary site. Thursday – Boys 2A & Girls 3A. Friday – Girls 2A & Boys 3A. Saturday will be girls and boys finals.

Class 4A sub-state seeding will be on Saturday, February 25. Boys games will be on Thursday and Girls on Friday at the primary host site. Saturday will be girls and boys finals.

Class 5A & 6A sub-state seeding will be on Saturday, February 25. The 8 schools assigned to a site will be divided into 2 sub-state tournaments with all games being played at the higher seeded team. First round games will be played at the higher seeded team on Wednesday, March 1 (Boys 6A, Girls 5A) and Thursday, March 2 (Girls 6A, Boys 5A). Finals will be played at the higher seeded team: Friday – Boys 6A, Girls 5A; Saturday Girls 6A, Boys 5A.