IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman Josh Jackson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel, the conference announced Monday. This is the seventh time Jackson has earned the newcomer award in 2016-17.

In Kansas winning the 2016-17 Big 12 regular-season outright last week, Jackson averaged 16.5 points in victories against TCU and at Texas. The Detroit guard also averaged 8.0 rebounds and 4.5 assist in the two victories.

Jackson opened the week posting his 10th double-double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds in the 87-68 win against TCU (2/22). He also had four assists and one steals for the game. In the 77-67 road win at Texas (2/25), Jackson led Kansas with 18 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists.

Jackson’s seven Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors this season are a Kansas all-time high and tie for the second most in the 21 year history of the conference with Oklahoma’s Willie Warren in 2008-09. Kansas State’s Michael Beasley holds the record at eight in 2007-08.

Jackson has twice been named Big 12 Player of the Week and his nine combined weekly honors are also a KU most. He trails Beasley’s 11 in 2007-08 and Texas’ Kevin Durant’s 10 in 2006-07 in the Big 12 records’ book.

With 479 points this season, Jackson is 21 points from becoming only the third freshman in KU history to score 500 points in a season. His 16.5 points per game are second on the KU frosh list and is 203 rebounds are sixth.

SINGLE-SEASON BIG 12 WEEKLY AWARDS

Name, School, Season – POW + N/ROW honors

Michael Beasley, K-State, 2008 – 11 (3+8)

Kevin Durant, Texas, 2007 – 10 (4+6)

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS, 2017 – 9 (2+7)

ALL-TIME BIG 12 NEWCOMERS/ROOKIES OF THE WEEK

Name, School, Season – N/ROW honors

Michael Beasley, K-State, 2008 – 8

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS, 2017 – 7

Willie Warren, Oklahoma, 2009 – 7

Marquis Gilstrap, Iowa State, 2010 – 6

Kevin Durant, Texas, 2007 – 6

Clifton Cook, Texas A&M, 1999 – 5

Tyshawn Taylor, KANSAS, 2009 – 4

(eight other players with four)

Andrew Wiggins, KANSAS, 2013 – 3

JOSH JACKSON 2016-17 ACCOLADES

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Naismith Trophy Top 30

Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason watch list (1 of 12)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List Finalist (1 of 10)

USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 17, Feb. 14)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Dec. 27, Feb. 13)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 20, Feb. 27)

CBE Hall of Fame Classic MVP & All-Tournament Team

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention