First responders were sent to a single vehicle accident on the 2000 block of W Old Highway 40 sometime before 3 p.m. today. The vehicle left the road, going through a fence and coming to rest in a tree.

The car was driven by 18-year-old Tristin Hynes. Hynes was a little unclear to what happen but says high winds may have pushed one of his tires off the narrow shoulder. The gravel then pulled the car into the ditch and through the fence. A nearby motorist witnessed the accident and reported it.

Speed did not seem to be a factor. Hynes had some minor injuries but was not transported to the hospital.