Donella Geist brightens halls, and students lives on a daily basis at USD 305. Donella is a custodian for the school district but goes the extra mile to make a positive impact on the student’s lives. Donella is this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

“Her job maybe to help keep the school clean but she takes the time to speak to everyone, adult and student,” said a Central High teacher. “If Donella passes a student and they are having a rough day, she stops to see if she can help. I have seen her get students to get up off the floor and return to their class and finish the day after she has talked with them. You can tell she really cares about the students and staff.”

Starting out in food service, Donella has been with the school district for 20 years. She now sees kids she used to serve in elementary school roaming the halls of Central High. According to Donella, the students make her job fun and exciting, and she enjoys getting up for work every morning.

“I love my job,” Donella said. “The kids make it so much fun and there is something new and exciting happening all the time.”

Donella also helps special needs students. She works with them several times a week, getting to know them and showing them the ins-and-outs of her job. According to Donella, it is a very rewarding part of her job. Last year she was even invited to four graduation parties.

“I think sometimes adults just don’t take the time to get to know them,” Donella said. “They are just trying to fit in and find their way and if you just take that little bit of time to say “hi” it means a lot to them.”

In her free time, Donella enjoys sewing, playing in her yard and dancing. She is married with a daughter and three grandkids.