Paul Karl Mai, 85, of Salina, Kan., passed away quietly in his sleep Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017.

Paul was born Sept. 24, 1931, in Schonungen, Germany to his parents Albert and Frieda (Schneider) Mai. He was married to Betty Jo Mai, who passed away in 1992.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ludwig Mai, Günter (Rosie) Mai, and Tony Mai; and sister, Hiltrud Mai, of Schonungen, Germany.

He is survived by his friend, Heidi Hilburn; four daughters, Frieda (Randy) Weis, Marilyn (Dan) Stone, Julie Mai and Karin Mai; grandchildren, Amanda and Paul Roland, Fredi and Rachel Weis, and Sam and Caroline Stone; two great-grandchildren, Wesley and Luci Roland; brother, Reiner Mai, all from Salina; sister-in-law, Frieda (Ludwig) Mai, of Schonungen, Germany; stepdaughter, Dr. Marie (Dan) Lumley, of Kansas City, Mo.; and many special nieces and nephews.

Paul was a steel worker in Schweinfurt, Germany, before immigrating to the United States through Ellis Island in 1958 at the age of 28 with $26 in his pocket. He worked on building missile silos around the state of Kansas. While he could have settled anywhere, he chose to settle in Salina and started his first steel fabricating business, Mai Steel Services, Inc., in 1962. Over the years, he established several businesses and helped others start and grow theirs. He became an industry leader in steel fabrication, designing and building the most modern facilities with new and innovative ideas that revolutionized steel fabrication. He was a patented inventor of the Mai Sky Systems, built the world’s largest galvanizing kettle, visited and shipped fabricated steel and heavy steel structures throughout the United States and to countries all around the world.

He enjoyed life and sought out adventure. He traveled to the North Pole and is a member of the High Arctic Explorers Club, traveled to Egypt, Africa, rafted down the Grand Canyon, and enjoyed elk hunting and camping in his early married life. For many years, he enjoyed his herd of buffalo under the whirl of his home wind turbine.

Being raised in Germany during World War II and having a sixth-grade formal education, Paul was a lifelong learner and a supporter of education. Funding support to local welding schools, Sacred Heart Jr.- Sr. High School, recipient of the Teacher’s Apple Award and always quick to share articles and information with whomever he thought could benefit from it. His life story was published in a book entitled “Immigrant Steel.”

Paul enjoyed playing table tennis, soccer and watching weekly football. He was an active member of the APA and BCA Pool Leagues. He, with his family, anticipated going to Schonungen, Germany, in May for the opening dedication of a new Sports Complex, which he donated the funding for.

He was a charter member of the Salina German American Club with many lifelong friends who enjoyed polka dancing and celebrating the German Traditions of Maifest, Octoberfest, Wien Fest and Fasching. He often traveled to his homeland and kept up with his school classmates and relatives in Germany.

If you ever encountered Paul Mai, you were met with a big smile, a strong German accent, honest straightforward talk, and the truth even if it was upsetting. A man of simple means, never to make a fuss. He got things done the old-fashioned way, with hard work, perseverance and a can-do attitude. He always approached life and work and could say, “I did it my way.”

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church.

Vigil services will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Ryan Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Greater Salina Community Foundation–Paul Mai (for the benefit of Sacred Heart Jr.-Sr. High School-Adopt A Student).

Steven Kent Davis, 66, of Springfield, Missouri passed away Friday, February, 24, 2017.

He was a lifelong K-State fan wearing purple daily. Steve enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and was known for his sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kent and Phyllis (Hamrick) Davis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Jolene (Boyer) Davis; son, Brice Davis; daughter, Corry Gellner and husband Irvin Gellner; grandchildren Keegan William Gellner, Logan Davis Gellner, Rylee Jo Gellner; and sister, Carry Martin and husband Larry Martin.

A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at GreatLife, 1800 S. Marymount Rd., Salina.

Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Ashleigh Dawn Copeland, 28, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 24, 2017, surrounded by family at Via Christi Hospital – St. Francis, Wichita, KS.

Ashleigh was born on June 1, 1988, in Springfield, MO, the daughter of Ricky Dean and Maria Christina (Rodriquez) Boese. She attended McPherson High School.

Survivors include: parents, Maria and Russell Starr of McPherson, KS; three children, Elyzabeth, Johnny, & Kalub Copeland; sister, Amanda Rodriquez of McPherson, KS; two brothers, Tony Starr and William Rodriquez, both of McPherson, KS; five nieces; aunts, uncles, & cousins; and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ricky Boese, and uncle, Daniel Rodriquez.

A Memorial and Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, March 3, 2017, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Smoky Hilly Cemetery, Lindsborg, KS.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson County Humane Society in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.