press release

On Monday, Feb 27 through Friday, Mar 3, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Feb 27

Each street around the BiCentennial Center including the Midway

Colton Court, 400’ West of Christy to Christy

Christy, Colton to Cloud

Sky, 200’ West of Christy to Christy

Tues, Feb 28

Eileen, Caywood to Melanie

Marla, Melanie to cul-de-sac

Melanie, Schilling to North of Rittgers

Wed, Mar 1

Jack, Caywood to Caywood

Thurs, Mar 2

Piercy, Ohio to end

Joanie, Linda to Melanie

East Ash, Ohio to River Place

Connecticut, Gypsum to Iron

Gypsum, Wisconsin to Indiana

Stack, Delaware to Missouri

Indian Rock, Indiana to Ohio

Fri, Mar 3

Roach, Belmont to Wayne

Rittgers, Linda to Melanie

Delaware, Indian Rock to Greeley

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.