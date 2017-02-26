press release
On Monday, Feb 27 through Friday, Mar 3, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Feb 27
Each street around the BiCentennial Center including the Midway
Colton Court, 400’ West of Christy to Christy
Christy, Colton to Cloud
Sky, 200’ West of Christy to Christy
Tues, Feb 28
Eileen, Caywood to Melanie
Marla, Melanie to cul-de-sac
Melanie, Schilling to North of Rittgers
Wed, Mar 1
Jack, Caywood to Caywood
Thurs, Mar 2
Piercy, Ohio to end
Joanie, Linda to Melanie
East Ash, Ohio to River Place
Connecticut, Gypsum to Iron
Gypsum, Wisconsin to Indiana
Stack, Delaware to Missouri
Indian Rock, Indiana to Ohio
Fri, Mar 3
Roach, Belmont to Wayne
Rittgers, Linda to Melanie
Delaware, Indian Rock to Greeley
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.
