ROYALS AGREE TO TERMS WITH 11 PLAYERS ON CONTRACTS FOR 2017

KANSAS CITY, MO (February 25, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2017 Major League contracts with pitchers Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Christian Colón and Raúl Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Dueñez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando.

Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
Of the players signed today, seven of them – Almonte, Colon, Karns, Mondesi, O’Brien, Orlando and Strahm – have Major League service time.

With this latest wave of signings, all members of the club’s 40-man roster are under contract for the 2017 season.

