Jim Pengra, 61, Salina, died Tuesday, February 21, 2017. He was born December 16, 1955 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Robert L. and Carol (Colburn) Pengra. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1974-1975 and was a graduate of Whitewater College where he was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha college fraternity. He was the proprietor of MoneyLenders Pawn and Jewelry in Salina.

Jim is survived by his son, Brandon Pengra and his fiancée, Jamie, of Salina; sisters Susan Collins of Oshkosh, Wisconsin and Catherine Pickering of Salina; brother Robert Pengra and wife Angie, of Salina; three grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Freyr.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1st at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th, Salina. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Ryan Mortuary to assist with final expenses. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Kay E. Webb, 75, Salina, died Friday Feb. 24, 2017. She was born June 6, 1941 in Salina, the daughter of Kenneth and Anna (VanFossen) Lamer. She was a CNA Tech and had worked for 35 years at St. John’s and the Salina Regional Health Center Hospitals. Kay was a very loving and caring person. She was completely family oriented and loved her grandkids and great grandkids. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 2005.

She is survived by her daughters; Shelley (John) McDowell, Cathy (Bill) Johnson and Kim (Kevin) Crenshaw. Her grandchildren are Eric (Amanda) Timmons, Bobby McDowell, John (Jennifer) McDowell, Jennifer (Shane) Thompson, Jaime Johnson, Kevin Crenshaw, Jr. and Kira (Corey) Potter. Her great grandchildren are Tristian, Jaycee, Jacob, Etel, Kross, Daniel, Gabriel, Moriah, and Seth.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 am Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at the Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice of Salina.

Donald P. Betts, 89, of Liberty, MO, formerly of Salina, passed away February 21, 2017. He was born November 13, 1927 in Salina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Philip Betts and Mabel Laferriere; wife, Etta M. Betts; brothers, Nick Betts and James Betts.

Survivors include his daughter, Donna Martin of Hilltop, AR; son, Ronald Betts of Liberty, MO; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, a sister; Phyllis Austin of Mauston, WI., and one brother; Terry Betts of Tracy, CA.

Per Donald’s wishes, his remains have been laid to rest in Roselawn Memorial Park’s Cemetery, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina, KS.

Nicholas A. Peters, 92, Jewell, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2017 at his home. Nick was born October 13, 1924 to Rose and Nick Peters. He married Lucille Scheer on April 22, 1953 and to this union they were blessed with eleven children.

Nicks passion in life was farming, whether for himself or for others.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters Florence Zimmer, Marie Jeannert, and Loretta Hurley, two daughter-in-law’s Beckie and Jennifer Peters; and two grandchildren Peggy Peters and Noah Smith.

He is Survived by his wife Lucille, Jewell; children Daniel (Elaine) Peters, Randall; Joe Peters, Jewell; Judy Peters, Beloit; Jim Peters, Minneapolis; Larry (Liz) Peters, Lindsborg; Mary Ann (Butch) Eilert, Sabetha; Linda (Robie) Smith, Jewell; Tim (Debra) Peters, Delphos; Rick (Kelly) Peters, Jewell; Sharon (John) Nunneley, Independence; Patty Jo (Bill) Weaver, Aurora. Fifty three Grandchildren; and thirty three great grandchildren. Three sisters; Clara Mass, Rosalee Schwerman, and Joan Goodeyon.

Visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Monday, February 27 at Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments. A vigil service will follow at 7 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 28. Interment to follow at St. Johns Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to St. John’s Memorial Trust Fund or Solomon Valley Hospice.

Charlotte A. Vetter, 99, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2017 while in the company of family members, at M.T.M. Boarding Care Home, McPherson.



Charlotte Augusta Ortlund Vetter, the daughter of Julius Benjamin and Minnie (Nelson) Ortlund, was born on January 26, 1918 in Des Moines, Iowa. She was one of five born to this union, three sons and two daughters, Donald, Robert, Charlotte, Jeanne and Ray. Charlotte attended and graduated from East High School, Des Moines, Iowa in 1936.

Charlotte was united in marriage to Jack R. Vetter on March 27, 1944 in Memphis, Tennessee. While travelling back home to Kansas City, Jack’s ticket purchase from Charlotte at the United Airlines counter in Des Moines was the beginning moment of their 68-year romance. The young couple established their first home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. This union was blessed with the birth of four children, three sons and one daughter, Marcia, Jack Jr., Steven and Chuck. Charlotte was a homemaker and took great pride in providing for her family. She later worked in the office of Dr. Brandsted, USD 418, and the library at McPherson High School. She was a faithful member of Countryside Covenant Church, serving in many capacities throughout the years. Additionally, Charlotte was instrumental in the establishment of a Christian Women’s’ Club chapter, a ministry which enriched the lives of many.

Charlotte was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and dear friend. She always had time to share a conversation with a cup of coffee and her signature brownies or sweet rolls. Her wise counsel, gentle guidance, and gracious smile will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

The joy of her life was her family, and she was thrilled to watch it grow with the addition of spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Charlotte passed away on February 24, 2017 surrounded by family. We are grateful for the last four years of tender loving care given by Mike and Marla Tolbert who we cherish as family. Her parents, Ben and Minnie, husband Jack, sons Jack Jr. and Steven, three brothers and one sister preceded her in death.

Surviving family members include her children, Marcia Ecker (Ted) of S. Barrington, IL and Chuck Vetter (Taryn) of McPherson, KS; her eight grandchildren, Jack Ecker (Andrea), Kira Johnson (Jeff), Benj Ecker (Marit), Jon Ecker (Angie), Chuck Vetter (Yaz), Sam Vetter (Kelly), Johanna Vetter and Nelson Vetter; 11 great grandchildren, Maeve, Nat and Otto Johnson, Amelia, Elijah, Christian and Jacob Ecker, Axel and Charlotte Ecker, Scarlott and Jonas Ecker; nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Countryside Covenant Church, McPherson, Kansas, with Reverend Jon Black officiating.

The final resting place will be at the McPherson Cemetery McPherson, Kansas.

Memorial contributions may be given to Countryside Covenant Church or North Park University, Chicago, Ill. and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

