19-year-old arrested in connection with Thursday shooting

Name: Mcknight,Brooklyn Edward
Charges: Aggravated robbery
Kidnapping; In flight or the commission of any crime
Murder in the 1st degree; In the commission of a felony

Salina Police have arrested Brooklyn Edward McKnight in connection with a shooting that took place in the Executive Plaza parking lot Thursday. He was picked up sometime after noon Friday near N 10th.

McKnight faces first-degree murder charges, kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The incident happened in the Executive Plaza parking lot on 1500 E Iron Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold was shot once in the stomach and once in the calf. Reinbold was sent to the hospital in critical condition but was stabilized. At first, authorities say Reinbold was uncooperative. Police were able to make the arrest after further questioning.

Witnesses reported a blonde female fleeing the scene and authorities say the investigation is still open.

