Salina Police have arrested Brooklyn Edward McKnight in connection with a shooting that took place in the Executive Plaza parking lot Thursday. He was picked up sometime after noon Friday near N 10th.
McKnight faces first-degree murder charges, kidnapping and aggravated robbery. The incident happened in the Executive Plaza parking lot on 1500 E Iron Thursday afternoon. According to authorities, 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold was shot once in the stomach and once in the calf. Reinbold was sent to the hospital in critical condition but was stabilized. At first, authorities say Reinbold was uncooperative. Police were able to make the arrest after further questioning.
Witnesses reported a blonde female fleeing the scene and authorities say the investigation is still open.
Comments
New Sheriff says
How can he be charged with Murder is the victim is still alive? Salina Urinal reports “attempted murder”.
New Sheriff says
Sorry, IF the victim is still alive
Isuckurwifestoes says
So did someone die?
fiend of the river says
Yessir, all of the Dick Tracy’s on this page