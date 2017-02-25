The Salina Post

1 dead in Kansas apartment fire

HUTCHINSON – One person died in Saturday morning fire in Hutchinson.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday Hutchinson Fire crews responded to the 1000 block of North Poplar for a report of a shed fire, according to a media release.

Initial arriving units found smoke and fire venting from a window on a small apartment. While entering the structure, crews found a victim. This victim was removed from the structure and pronounced dead by Reno County EMS.

The fire was controlled in 20 minutes.

Crews remained on scene for 3 hours and about 50 minutes performing overhaul and investigation operations.

The fire is still under investigation and no name has been released on the victim.
Damage estimated at $40,000.

