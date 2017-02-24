NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — A woman is in custody in Harvey County in a shooting that left four people dead, including the gunman.

Harvey County authorities say Corina Castro, 42, Newton, was arrested for conspiracy to commit capital murder but formal charges are pending.

Three victims were found dead early Thursday inside a home in Newton. A suspect, 33-year-old David Lee Montano, of Newton, fled from the home on foot. He confronted officers with a shotgun during the pursuit and was shot to death by a Newton police officer.

Harvey County Attorney David Yoder said Friday the shootings appeared to be a domestic situation, rather than drug-related.

Yoder also said Montano was facing federal charges in a separate case but that case apparently was not related to Thursday’s shooting.

Castro has previous drug convictions in Harvey County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.