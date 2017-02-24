Salina Police are still looking for the suspect who shot a man twice in the Executive Plaza parking lot yesterday afternoon. Authorities say the victim’s injuries are no longer life-threatening but he has not been cooperating with law enforcement.

The incident happened sometime before 3 p.m. Thursday. Police were called to 1500 E Iron for multiple gunshot wounds. Law enforcement arrived to find 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold, Salina, shot once in the stomach and once in the calf. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to Police Capt. Paul Forrester, authorities believe Reinbold was a passenger in a maroon Chevy truck when he was shot twice with a handgun. The pickup was also involved in a deprivation case and was actively being sought after by police before the shooting. Capt. Forrester says they hope to use the deprivation case to help locate the suspect.

A witness told authorities they saw a blonde female in dark clothing fleeing the scene. A K-9 officer and Kansas Highway Patrol helped Police search northeast Salina yesterday but they were unable to locate the suspect. Capt. Forrester says authorities plan to interview Reinbold again today.

——