Thursday February 23 High School Basketball Scores

Thursday’s Scores

Andale 39, Rose Hill 30

Atchison County 52, Riverside 50, OT

Cheney 60, Nickerson 51

Circle 50, Winfield 40

Clearwater 80, Mulvane 56

Cornerstone Family 66, Heritage Christian 48

Derby 55, Andover Central 52

Garden Plain 44, Chaparral 42

Girard 59, Galena 50

Goddard-Eisenhower 58, Arkansas City 53

Hays-TMP-Marian 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43

Hutchinson 63, Wichita Campus 56

Iola 78, Santa Fe Trail 59

Jefferson West 49, Perry-Lecompton 48, 2OT

Kapaun Mount Carmel 65, Wichita South 60

KC Christian 76, West Franklin 71

Liberal 50, Dodge City 46

Maize South 67, Valley Center 63

Manhattan CHIEF 68, Wichita Classical 47

Pittsburg Colgan 55, Riverton 31

Rossville 59, Rock Creek 58, OT

Sabetha 48, Royal Valley 31

Sedan 70, Chetopa 29

Sedgwick 59, Argonia 31

Silver Lake 67, Wabaunsee 39

Smoky Valley 54, Kingman 52

Southeast Saline 66, Ell-Saline 51

St. Mary’s 49, Riley County 31

St. Paul 66, Crest 36

Washington County 77, Wetmore 44

Wellsville 35, Prairie View 33

Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita West 30

Wichita East 69, Wichita Heights 60

Wichita Southeast 67, Wichita Northwest 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clifton-Clyde vs. Linn, ccd.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Burlington 39, Anderson County 21

Cheney 55, Nickerson 45

Cimarron 50, St. John 39

Circle 48, Winfield 32

Derby 60, Andover Central 41

Garden Plain 51, Chaparral 25

Girard 50, Galena 30

Goddard-Eisenhower 46, Arkansas City 34

Hays-TMP-Marian 72, Hutchinson Trinity 41

Hutchinson 53, Wichita Campus 42

Iola 51, Santa Fe Trail 37

Jefferson West 57, Perry-Lecompton 34

KC Christian 33, West Franklin 28

Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33

Liberal 44, Dodge City 41

Pittsburg Colgan 55, Riverton 26

Riley County 47, St. Mary’s 41

Riverside 35, Atchison County 34

Rose Hill 44, Andale 42

Rossville 42, Rock Creek 33

Sabetha 40, Royal Valley 34

Sedan 58, Chetopa 39

Southeast Saline 62, Ell-Saline 58, 2OT

St. Paul 44, Crest 34

Valley Center 51, Maize South 36

Wabaunsee 61, Silver Lake 34

Washington County 75, Wetmore 43

Wellsville 68, Prairie View 30

Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita West 43

Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 40

Wichita South 40, Kapaun Mount Carmel 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Clifton-Clyde vs. Linn, ccd.

