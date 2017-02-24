Thursday’s Scores
Andale 39, Rose Hill 30
Atchison County 52, Riverside 50, OT
Cheney 60, Nickerson 51
Circle 50, Winfield 40
Clearwater 80, Mulvane 56
Cornerstone Family 66, Heritage Christian 48
Derby 55, Andover Central 52
Garden Plain 44, Chaparral 42
Girard 59, Galena 50
Goddard-Eisenhower 58, Arkansas City 53
Hays-TMP-Marian 50, Hutchinson Trinity 43
Hutchinson 63, Wichita Campus 56
Iola 78, Santa Fe Trail 59
Jefferson West 49, Perry-Lecompton 48, 2OT
Kapaun Mount Carmel 65, Wichita South 60
KC Christian 76, West Franklin 71
Liberal 50, Dodge City 46
Maize South 67, Valley Center 63
Manhattan CHIEF 68, Wichita Classical 47
Pittsburg Colgan 55, Riverton 31
Rossville 59, Rock Creek 58, OT
Sabetha 48, Royal Valley 31
Sedan 70, Chetopa 29
Sedgwick 59, Argonia 31
Silver Lake 67, Wabaunsee 39
Smoky Valley 54, Kingman 52
Southeast Saline 66, Ell-Saline 51
St. Mary’s 49, Riley County 31
St. Paul 66, Crest 36
Washington County 77, Wetmore 44
Wellsville 35, Prairie View 33
Wichita Bishop Carroll 68, Wichita West 30
Wichita East 69, Wichita Heights 60
Wichita Southeast 67, Wichita Northwest 52
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clifton-Clyde vs. Linn, ccd.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Burlington 39, Anderson County 21
Cheney 55, Nickerson 45
Cimarron 50, St. John 39
Circle 48, Winfield 32
Derby 60, Andover Central 41
Garden Plain 51, Chaparral 25
Girard 50, Galena 30
Goddard-Eisenhower 46, Arkansas City 34
Hays-TMP-Marian 72, Hutchinson Trinity 41
Hutchinson 53, Wichita Campus 42
Iola 51, Santa Fe Trail 37
Jefferson West 57, Perry-Lecompton 34
KC Christian 33, West Franklin 28
Kingman 46, Smoky Valley 33
Liberal 44, Dodge City 41
Pittsburg Colgan 55, Riverton 26
Riley County 47, St. Mary’s 41
Riverside 35, Atchison County 34
Rose Hill 44, Andale 42
Rossville 42, Rock Creek 33
Sabetha 40, Royal Valley 34
Sedan 58, Chetopa 39
Southeast Saline 62, Ell-Saline 58, 2OT
St. Paul 44, Crest 34
Valley Center 51, Maize South 36
Wabaunsee 61, Silver Lake 34
Washington County 75, Wetmore 43
Wellsville 68, Prairie View 30
Wichita Bishop Carroll 45, Wichita West 43
Wichita Northwest 55, Wichita Southeast 40
Wichita South 40, Kapaun Mount Carmel 32
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
