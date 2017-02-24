Carla Jean Bronson, 66, of Salina, passed away Thursday Feb. 23, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Norton, to Lee and Arlene (Koester) Schick.
Carla attended Phillipsburg High School and Fort Hays State until she married Richard Bronson in 1970. They settled in Salina where she worked in local banks for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with her granddaughters.
She is survived by: her husband of over 46 years, Richard; daughters, Melissa Bronson, and Melanie Peterson; grandchildren, Kayla Hutchison, Jayme Dawson, and McKenna Jean Peterson; siblings, RaeAnn York (Wes), Jane Schick, Rex Schick (Patty), and Kay Owens (Dean); sister-in-law, Dixie Rietzke (Jerry); and nieces and nephews.
Carla was preceded in death by: her parents; granddaughter, Paige Peterson; sister, Marsha Schick; and nephew, Bryan Owens.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb., 26 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Donald E. Frymire, 87, passed away Friday, February 24th, in Abilene. He was born June 10, 1929 in Thomas, Oklahoma, the son of Vernon Sr. and Mamie (Eyster) Frymire. Growing up in the area, Don attended local schools and graduated from Jabbok Bible School in 1947. On August 7, 1949, he married Margaret Oldham in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Most of their married life was spent in Oklahoma where he was a farmer and dairyman. She preceded him in death in February of 1987. On October 3, 1987, Don married Shirley Heisey. Most all of their married life has been spent in Abilene. He enjoyed collecting coins, guns and knives. Don was also preceded in death by: his parents; great-grandson, Connor Frymire and sister, Nina Faye Brandt.
Don is survived by; wife, Shirley Frymire of Abilene; son, Ken (Geniece) Frymire of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and brother Vernon H. Frymire Jr. of Thomas, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, February27th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Engle officiating. Interment will be in Thomas, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 PM Sunday, February 26th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Brethren In Christ World Missions. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Eugene F. Kassel, age 92, passed away on February 24, 2017 at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. Eugene was born March 22, 1924 in Cicero, Illinois to Charles Fox and Francis Dannemiller.
Upon graduating High School he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp. He served during WWII in the Corp and was honorably discharged. He was employed by Ford Motor Corp. in Detroit, Michigan. He later moved to Ford Aerospace in Evergreen Park, Illinois, until 1958. Eugene then accepted employment with Lockheed Missiles and Space Corp. (Lockheed Corp.) in Sunnyvale, California where he served as Property Management Manager until his retirement. While with Lockheed he served on the board of directors at Lockheed Employment Credit Union and also was past President.
He was a devout Catholic and served in various churches and in multiple capacities all his life.
His first marriage was to Geraldine R. Morrow on May 5, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan and she preceded him in death on December 3, 1985. He then married Florence “Dee” Pearson in 1987 and she preceded him in death June 3, 2016.
He is survived by his three sons Randall Kassel (Rose Ann), Salina, KS, Gregory Kassel (Freda), Longmont, CO, Kenneth Kassel (Marcie), Gilroy, CA, step-children, Elizabeth Bergstrom (Stanley), Clyde, KS., Bob Pearson (Janet), Manhattan, KS, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.
It was Eugene’s wishes to be cremated and a Memorial Mass to be held at 10:00 am, Thurs., March 2, 2017, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Burial of the cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas. Military Honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post #7515, Clyde, Kansas.
The family suggests memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, in care of the funeral home.
For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Wilsey – Doris Ellen French passed away February 23, 2017 at the age of 98. She was born January 25, 1919 in Eureka, Kansas to John D. and Grace (Evenson) Bland. Doris attended schools in Eureka and after graduating from high school worked at a local dental office. She met Clifford French from Yates Center and they were married on August 2, 1946. Soon after they married they moved to Wilsey, Kansas and made their home on their farm . Doris worked production at Monarch Molding. She also sold eggs on the farm and loved her farm animals…..cows, pigs, horses, chickens, dogs, and cats. Most all of them had names and were “pets”. She and Cliff enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing together. Doris loved to quilt, crochet and make crafts. Her quilts and afghans were a labor of love and are beautiful testimonies to her abilities. Doris lived on their family farm for 60 years until she moved to the Council Grove Assisted Living in 2009. Recently, she has been living at Diversicare.
Doris was a member of the Wilsey Christian Church. She belonged to Hobby Club, NIP Club, Hoe and Hope Club, Sewing Club and many different card clubs. Doris was a very devoted volunteer giving many hours at the Community Thriftstore. She also volunteered with local food commodities.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Grace Bland. Clifford French, Doris’s beloved husband, preceded her in death in 1981. Survivors include other family members: Clarence and Reba Sumner, Wilsey; Kevin and Cindy Gant, Wilsey; Amber Taylor and husband, Tommy and children Lyndie and Lilly, Lawrence, KS; Shelby Sumner and fiancé, Mackenzie Palmer, Wilsey; Brooke LaPosta and husband, Chris and children Carter and Brody; Abby Clevenger and husband, Lane and children Isabelle, Hudson, and Titus along with a host of friends and neighbors.
Funeral services celebrating Doris’s life will be held Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wilsey Christian Church. A reception/visitation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Thriftstore. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Leta Adams
(August 28, 1938 – February 24, 2017)
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Monday, February 27, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Barnard. Burial will follow in the Green Mound Cemetery near Asherville. Memorials may be given to the American Lung Association or First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Sunday at the McDonald Funeral Home. The casket will remain closed.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Clyde Allen Henson, 65, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at his home, rural Moundridge, Kansas.
Clyde was born in Fresno, California on August 1, 1951, a son of Helen Ann (Balmer) and Clyde Alonzo Henson.
Clyde attended the Tarpey grade school and graduated from Clovis High School, Clovis, California.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Force as a MSGT in the Vietnam War.
Through the years, Clyde was a career Military having served during the Vietnam War and retired as Master Sgt with the United States Airforce. He then worked for Litwin in Quality Control for the Total Refinery, Ardmore, Oklahoma, and was currently working for Piping and Equipment of Wichita, Kansas as a Quality Control Manager.
Clyde was a life member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars; and American Welding Society. Clyde enjoyed Singing, playing his guitar and was a one man band and was very talented. He loved his family and spending time at home, woodworking, and taking care of his animals.
Clyde Allen Henson was united in marriage to Silvia G. “Mimi” Bailey on January 5, 2007, McPherson, Kansas.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 10 years, Mimi Henson, of Moundridge, Kansas; his children, Brian Henson and his wife Jennifer, of Vacaville, California, Natalie Clark and her husband Danny, of Fletcher, Oklahoma, Chris Bailey and his wife Kelly, of Wichita, Kansas, Sam Bailey and her significant other Joe Petty, of McPherson, Kansas, and Aaron Bailey and his wife Katey, of McPherson, Kansas; his mother, Helen Trisler, of Fresno, California; his siblings, Linda Henson-Madron and her husband Richard, of Fresno, California, Glen Henson and his wife Kerry, of Yuma, Arizona, Brian Henson and his wife Lori, of Clovis, California, and David McManus and his wife Sharon, of Alpine, Utah; his sister-in-law, Sandy Henson of Sacramento, California; his nine grandchildren, Lucas, Tucker, Hayden, Gracie, Audrey, Grant, Emily, Alexis, Vivianna, Laci, and Tanner; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Clyde was preceded in death by his father, Clyde Henson, and a brother, David Henson.
A time of Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas. Military honors will be presented at 5:00 p.m. by members of the American Legion Post 24 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 both of McPherson.
Memorials are suggested to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24 and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Bernice P. Tegethoff, 95, Washington, died Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Centennial Homestead Nursing Home in Washington.
A rosary service will be at 6 p.m., Sunday, February 26 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Washington. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., prior to the rosary at the church.
A funeral service is at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in Washington.
Burial is in the Washington City Cemetery.
Bernice was born on January 6, 1922 at St. Joseph, Kansas to Henry and Eugenia (Couture) Tremblay.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Walter; an infant son; daughter, Judy Dewey; and brothers, Oliver Tremblay, Hubert Tremblay, Art Tremblay; and sister, Zella Gillaspie.
Survivors include son, Dennis (Kim) Tegethoff, Holton; son-in-law, Marvin Dewey, Hollenberg; and three grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
A memorial fund has been established to the Washington County Hospital or St. Augustine Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, P.O. Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Alie Henn of Goodland, Kansas, formerly of Hoxie, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the Goodland Regional Medical Center at the age of 20. She was born on April 10, 1996 in Denver, Colorado to Frank Henn and Lori Owings. At the beginning of third grade, she moved with her mother and brother, James, to Hoxie where she graduated from Hoxie High School with the Class of 2014. She continued her education at Northwest Kansas Technical College where she was a member of the Maverick Dancers during 2015-16, and was majoring in Graphic Design. She was planning to graduate in May 2017 with a goal of owning and operating her own graphic design firm.
Alie was a fun loving, kind spirited, happy hearted young woman. She achieved the Silver Award in Girl Scouting and was a Venturing Scout. One of her favorite memories was traveling to New York City with her troop. She was a huge fan of the arts, especially music, dancing, and of course the work of architect/designer Frank Lloyd Wright. Her hobbies included listening to music, hanging out with friends, and playing Pokemon Go. She was very involved in community service groups, including serving as President of Northwest Tech Circle K International and always signing up for the local American Red Cross Blood Drive. She was a member of the Northwest Tech Chess Club and was well known for keeping everyone entertained by walking backwards to class and making dinosaur noises while working in the kitchen.
Alie is survived by her parents Lori Owings Titus and fiancée Thaddeus Schiltz of Hoxie, and Frank Henn and wife Pamela of Abilene; brother James Henn of Goodland: step-brother Chayne Doss of Abilene; grandparents Al and Renee Dammann of Arvada, CO, Ron Owings of Studley, and Ray McBride of Abilene; great-grandmother Barbara Owings of Studley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents.
Funeral Services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home in Hoxie. Visitation will be from 9:00am until service time. Memorials are suggested to the Alie Henn Memorial Fund and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, P.O. Box 987, Hoxie, KS 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com
It has been said, “The heart that gives, gathers.” Alie was a perfect example of someone who would give whatever she had to help others, and never expected anything in return. But her giving heart has gathered more love, memories, and treasures than we could ever imagine, and she will remain in our hearts forever.
