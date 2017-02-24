Carla Jean Bronson, 66, of Salina, passed away Thursday Feb. 23, 2017 surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Norton, to Lee and Arlene (Koester) Schick.

Carla attended Phillipsburg High School and Fort Hays State until she married Richard Bronson in 1970. They settled in Salina where she worked in local banks for over 30 years. In her free time, she enjoyed camping, gardening, and spending time with her granddaughters.

She is survived by: her husband of over 46 years, Richard; daughters, Melissa Bronson, and Melanie Peterson; grandchildren, Kayla Hutchison, Jayme Dawson, and McKenna Jean Peterson; siblings, RaeAnn York (Wes), Jane Schick, Rex Schick (Patty), and Kay Owens (Dean); sister-in-law, Dixie Rietzke (Jerry); and nieces and nephews.

Carla was preceded in death by: her parents; granddaughter, Paige Peterson; sister, Marsha Schick; and nephew, Bryan Owens.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb., 26 at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Donald E. Frymire, 87, passed away Friday, February 24th, in Abilene. He was born June 10, 1929 in Thomas, Oklahoma, the son of Vernon Sr. and Mamie (Eyster) Frymire. Growing up in the area, Don attended local schools and graduated from Jabbok Bible School in 1947. On August 7, 1949, he married Margaret Oldham in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Most of their married life was spent in Oklahoma where he was a farmer and dairyman. She preceded him in death in February of 1987. On October 3, 1987, Don married Shirley Heisey. Most all of their married life has been spent in Abilene. He enjoyed collecting coins, guns and knives. Don was also preceded in death by: his parents; great-grandson, Connor Frymire and sister, Nina Faye Brandt.

Don is survived by; wife, Shirley Frymire of Abilene; son, Ken (Geniece) Frymire of Springfield, Missouri; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and brother Vernon H. Frymire Jr. of Thomas, Oklahoma.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Monday, February27th, at the Danner Funeral Home with Pastor Dale Engle officiating. Interment will be in Thomas, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends 1:30 – 2:30 PM Sunday, February 26th, at the Danner Funeral Home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the Brethren In Christ World Missions. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Eugene F. Kassel, age 92, passed away on February 24, 2017 at Park Villa Nursing Home in Clyde, Kansas. Eugene was born March 22, 1924 in Cicero, Illinois to Charles Fox and Francis Dannemiller.

Upon graduating High School he enlisted in the United States Army Air Corp. He served during WWII in the Corp and was honorably discharged. He was employed by Ford Motor Corp. in Detroit, Michigan. He later moved to Ford Aerospace in Evergreen Park, Illinois, until 1958. Eugene then accepted employment with Lockheed Missiles and Space Corp. (Lockheed Corp.) in Sunnyvale, California where he served as Property Management Manager until his retirement. While with Lockheed he served on the board of directors at Lockheed Employment Credit Union and also was past President.

He was a devout Catholic and served in various churches and in multiple capacities all his life.

His first marriage was to Geraldine R. Morrow on May 5, 1945 in Detroit, Michigan and she preceded him in death on December 3, 1985. He then married Florence “Dee” Pearson in 1987 and she preceded him in death June 3, 2016.

He is survived by his three sons Randall Kassel (Rose Ann), Salina, KS, Gregory Kassel (Freda), Longmont, CO, Kenneth Kassel (Marcie), Gilroy, CA, step-children, Elizabeth Bergstrom (Stanley), Clyde, KS., Bob Pearson (Janet), Manhattan, KS, 16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and two sisters.

It was Eugene’s wishes to be cremated and a Memorial Mass to be held at 10:00 am, Thurs., March 2, 2017, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Clyde, Kansas with Fr. Steven Heina officiating. Burial of the cremains will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Clyde, Kansas. Military Honors will be conducted by V.F.W. Post #7515, Clyde, Kansas.

The family suggests memorials to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, in care of the funeral home.

For online condolences, please visit www.chaputbuoy.com.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Wilsey – Doris Ellen French passed away February 23, 2017 at the age of 98. She was born January 25, 1919 in Eureka, Kansas to John D. and Grace (Evenson) Bland. Doris attended schools in Eureka and after graduating from high school worked at a local dental office. She met Clifford French from Yates Center and they were married on August 2, 1946. Soon after they married they moved to Wilsey, Kansas and made their home on their farm . Doris worked production at Monarch Molding. She also sold eggs on the farm and loved her farm animals…..cows, pigs, horses, chickens, dogs, and cats. Most all of them had names and were “pets”. She and Cliff enjoyed traveling, camping and fishing together. Doris loved to quilt, crochet and make crafts. Her quilts and afghans were a labor of love and are beautiful testimonies to her abilities. Doris lived on their family farm for 60 years until she moved to the Council Grove Assisted Living in 2009. Recently, she has been living at Diversicare.

Doris was a member of the Wilsey Christian Church. She belonged to Hobby Club, NIP Club, Hoe and Hope Club, Sewing Club and many different card clubs. Doris was a very devoted volunteer giving many hours at the Community Thriftstore. She also volunteered with local food commodities.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, John D. and Grace Bland. Clifford French, Doris’s beloved husband, preceded her in death in 1981. Survivors include other family members: Clarence and Reba Sumner, Wilsey; Kevin and Cindy Gant, Wilsey; Amber Taylor and husband, Tommy and children Lyndie and Lilly, Lawrence, KS; Shelby Sumner and fiancé, Mackenzie Palmer, Wilsey; Brooke LaPosta and husband, Chris and children Carter and Brody; Abby Clevenger and husband, Lane and children Isabelle, Hudson, and Titus along with a host of friends and neighbors.

Funeral services celebrating Doris’s life will be held Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. at the Wilsey Christian Church. A reception/visitation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Thriftstore. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Leta Adams

(August 28, 1938 – February 24, 2017)