In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Central Kansas Teens for Christ, P.O. Box 9, Concordia, Kansas 66901.

At this time cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Belleville Cemetery, Belleville.

Don is survived by his wife, Marilyn, brothers, Robert (Beate) Earley of Las Vegas, Nevada, Marvin (Ramona) Earley of Sun City West, Arizona, sister Mary (Delbert) Weaver of Salina, and two step children, Glenn (Nancy) Millington of Belleville and Penny (Terry) Schuh of Bakersfield, California; grandchildren Brian (Alyssa) Millington of Kansas City, Missouri and David Millington of Belleville; two step granddaughters and families, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Don was preceded in death by his parents.

Don grew up in Cloud County and attended county schools. He attended Jamestown, Lovewell and Formoso High Schools and graduated in 1954. He attended Fort Hays State for two years until 1956 a car accident left him an incomplete quadriplegic. After transferring to Emporia State in 1957, Don graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor’s degree in business. He worked for Melton Motor Company of Belleville for 15 months, then became director of the Belleville Nursing home for eight and a half years. For the next 30 years, Don was an American Family Insurance agent retiring in 2000. Don also was an income tax preparer from 1960 until his death.

Donald Warren Earley, 80, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at his home. Don was born March 5, 1936, in Beloit to Donald and Elgie Mae (Jermark). He married Marilyn Millington June 21, 1975.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in memory of Dolores and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 23rd, 2017 with Fr. Hien Nguyen officiating.

Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ray Powell and several brothers.

She is survived by her children, Richard “Dick” Powell and his wife Denise, of Washington, Kansas, Larry G. Powell and his wife Mary Lynn, of McPherson, Kansas, David Powell and his wife Charlotte, of Hutchinson, Kansas, Darlene Billinger and her husband Dennis, of Georgia, and Angie Graham, of Florida; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.

Dolores was united in marriage to Richard Ray Powell on May 27, 1947 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Beloit, Kansas. He died on February 19, 1995.

Dolores was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 Auxiliary. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking, and loved working in her flower gardens.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

James Wilferd Lienberger, the youngest son of Claude and Flora Bingham Lienberger, was born January 23, 1924 on the family farm near Jewell, Kansas. He died Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Mitchell County Hospital in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 93 years and 30 days. Red, as he was known, grew up around Jewell and attended school before graduating from Jewell High School in 1942. Being the youngest son, Red wasn’t called to war, and stayed home to take care of the family farm, which kept him going his entire lifetime. On January 11, 1953, he was united in marriage with Patricia A. Mosher at Jewell, Kansas, and one daughter and one son were born to this union. They lived on the farm southwest of Jewell until 1978, when they moved to Beloit. The couple had been privileged to celebrate their Golden Wedding Anniversary before her death in October, 2003. Red loved to travel, spending many winters in Texas, where he made many friends. He also loved fishing and camping at the lake. And he took great pride in watching his son and grandson continue farming on the family land. He was a member of the Jewell Masonic Lodge #11 for more than 60 years, the Order of the Eastern Star, the ISIS Shrine of Salina for more than 50 years, the Elks Lodge for more than 60 years, as well as the Jewell School Board, and various township boards throughout the years. In addition to his wife Patricia, Red was preceded in death by his parents; his grandson Michael Scott; his sister Carmen; and a nephew James Marr. He is survived by his daughter Karen Hillman and her husband Steve of Cheney; his son Scott and his wife Susan of Jewell; his brother Neil and his wife Martha of Beloit; seven grandchildren, Adam and wife Christina of Germany, Andrea Blundel and husband Bryan of Cheney, Makayla Hillman and Mariah Hillman both of Cheney, Ashley Augustine and husband Matthew of Hays, Amy Lienberger and friend Casey Weiss of Beloit, and William Lienberger and fiancé Brittany Abell of Jewell; five great grandchildren, Abigail, Isabel, Kellan, Kavik James, and Ava; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services will be at 2 PM Saturday, February 25 at the Beloit United Methodist Church followed by burial in Jewell Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM with family present from 6-8 PM Friday at the McDonald Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to the Beloit United Methodist Friendship Dinners.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Terry Spilker, 74 years died February 22, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. He was born on May 23, 1942 in Lee’s Summit, MO, the son of Emil and Mable (Carlson) Spilker. Terry graduated from Clay Center Community High School in 1960. He married Barbara Finkbeiner on August 24, 1962. Terry farmed and worked for Hutchinson Manufacturing and Gilmore-Tatge, and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Clay Center. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors:

Spouse: Barbara Spilker, of Clay Center, KS

Son: Todd Spilker and wife Stephanie Mertz-Spilker of Wamego, KS

Daughter: Tara and husband Bryan Johnson of Junction City, KS

Daughter: Gina and husband Steve Johnson of Hays, KS

Son: Kyle and wife Jennifer Spilker of Olathe, KS

Sister: Darlyne Porter of Abilene, KS

Sister: LeAnn and husband Wilbert Killman of Clay Center, KS

Sister: Jean and husband Sheldon Bergstrom of South Carolina

9 Grandchildren

Funeral Services: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the United Methodist Church in Clay Center, Kansas

Minister: Rev. Ryan Lynch

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Sunday, February 26, 2017 from 2-5 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: United Methodist Church or the Clay Center Zoo c/o the funeral home

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

DATELINE: Lyons, Kansas

NAME: Roger C. Colberg

AGE: 85 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: February 22, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Hospice House, Hutchinson

DATE OF BIRTH: December 11, 1931

PLACE OF BIRTH: Lorraine, Kansas

PARENTS: Arthur and Bertha Dutton Colberg

RESIDENCE: lifetime Lyons & Lorraine

OCCUPATION: Farmer

EDUCATION: Graduated Lyons High School

VETERAN: U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War

MEMBERSHIPS: attended The Father’s House, Hutchinson

DATE OF MARRIAGE: July 25, 1956

PLACE OF MARRIAGE: Chase, Kansas

SPOUSE: Evangeline Manwarren

SURVIVORS: Wife, Evangeline, of the home; 2 Sons, Phillip Colberg, Steven Colberg both of Lyons; 2 Daughters, DeJuana & Alan Rudnai, Austin, TX., Tamera & Garlan Old, Lyons; Brother-in-law, Dr. Richard Friedley, McPherson; 8 Grandchildren;

14 Great-Grandchildren

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Parents; Brother, Jack Colberg; 2 Sisters, Pauline Friedley,

Corine Crill

FUNERAL SERVICES: 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Lyons

OFFICIATING: Pastor Kim Shank and Bishop Quintin Moore

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons with Military Honors by U.S. Air Force

VISITATION: 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

Family present 5:00 to 7:00 P.M.

MEMORIAL: Hospice House or The Fathers House in care of the funeral home.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Madeliene Joan Shipman, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at her Lindsborg home. Madeline was born February 12, 1940 in Lindsborg to the late Delmar and Anne Lundgren.

She was the widow of Robert H. Shipman, who passed away in 2007.

Madeliene was a high school graduate and attended Bethany University, studying voice. She was a homemaker for many years. She also worked as a dietician at Bethany Home for 22 years.

Madeliene loved spending time with her family and enjoyed family get togethers. She was a very kind and giving person, who touched the lives of many.

Madeline is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Robert; and her sister Marjorie Swenson.

Survivors include her daughter: Lindsay (Steve) Holliday, of Lincoln, NE; sons: Steven Shipman of Lincoln, NE, Brett (Lotus) Shipman of Las Vegas, NV, and Nick Shipman of Lindsborg, KS; sister, Mary Brown of Palm Bay FL; brother, Gene Lundgren of Salina, KS; as well as 5 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild.

Cremation has been chosen and there will not be visitation. There will be a short graveside service at Elmwood Cemetery at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday March 4. Family and friends are welcome to attend.

Memorial contributions may be made to the McPherson County Humane Society and may be sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, P.O. Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Albert Lee Hart, 80, of Lindsborg, went to be with his Lord in Heaven, on Wednesday, February 22, 2017. Albert was born on the family farm in Lindsborg on October 1, 1936 to the late James and Annabelle Hart.

Albert was a high school graduate and lifelong Lindsborg area resident.

Albert married the love of his life and soul mate, Edragene Hart on May 29, 1982 in Salina.

Albert lived his entire 80 years on the family farm, in the house he grew up in. He was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lindsborg. Albert worked as a police dispatcher, optometry technician, musician, and had many other jobs. Albert played guitar with the Smoky Valley Boys for many years. Although he was paralyzed at age 21, he never let it stop his love of fishing, hunting, and training dogs and horses. He will be remembered as a strong Christian man who loved his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Edragene, of the home; son, Steve Ringquist, of Topeka, KS; daughters, Karen (Dwayne) Willis, of Moundridge, KS and Kelly (Larry) White, of Lindsborg; sisters, Charolotte Aills, of Salina and Joy Zweigle, of Loveland, CO; as well as 9 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Jane Wood.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Christians Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2017 at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Lindsborg, with Pastor Darrell Cooper officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church and sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456.