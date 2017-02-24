press release

The Smoky Hill Museum announces the opening of a new center gallery exhibit about electricity. Wired opens Saturday, March 11 during regular museum hours – Tuesdays-Fridays 12-6 pm and Saturdays 10-5 pm.

In Wired, visitors can explore the impact of electricity on society. The dawn of electricity was a time of great change, excitement and even fear. This new technology forever changed how people went about their daily lives. Sunrise and sunset no longer ruled the day. Electricity brought greater efficiency and new inventions.

Learn about the first electric dynamo, how the use of electricity spread slowly, and what Edison and Tesla were fighting about. Visitors can also participate in this exhibit by generating electricity, creating a mascot and testing the difference between a candle and light bulb.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5.