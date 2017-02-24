ELLIS COUNTY – A Rooks County woman was injured in an accident just before 8a.m. on Friday in Ellis County,

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac driven by Laura Jean

Teter, 32, Plainville, was southbound on US 183 ten miles north of Hays.

The driver lost control when the vehicle hit an icy spot on the Saline River bridge.

The Cadillac hit the bridge and came to rest facing north in the east ditch.

Teter was transported to Hays Medical Center. She was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.