Friday February 24 High School Basketball Scores

Friday’s Scores

Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46

Basehor-Linwood 52, KC Bishop Ward 50

Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43

Buhler 68, El Dorado 66

Emporia 58, Highland Park 42

Gardner-Edgerton 43, Blue Valley Southwest 24

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22

Goddard 51, Andover 43

Hiawatha 43, Holton 41

Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44

Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28

Labette County 59, Independence 44

Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29

Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20

Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43

Logan 46, Cheylin 25

Madison/Hamilton 49, Pleasanton 46

Maize 52, Salina South 32

Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30

McPherson 68, Augusta 28

Salina Central 43, Newton 36

Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22

Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31

Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33

Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44

Wichita Collegiate 52, Wellington 22

