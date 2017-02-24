Friday’s Scores
Atchison 58, Tonganoxie 46
Basehor-Linwood 52, KC Bishop Ward 50
Blue Valley 52, Mill Valley 43
Buhler 68, El Dorado 66
Emporia 58, Highland Park 42
Gardner-Edgerton 43, Blue Valley Southwest 24
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 40, Natoma 22
Goddard 51, Andover 43
Hiawatha 43, Holton 41
Hugoton 75, Holcomb 44
Jackson Heights 30, Horton 28
Labette County 59, Independence 44
Lakeside 64, Sylvan-Lucas 29
Lansing 54, Bonner Springs 20
Lawrence 54, Lawrence Free State 43
Logan 46, Cheylin 25
Madison/Hamilton 49, Pleasanton 46
Maize 52, Salina South 32
Manhattan 65, Shawnee Heights 30
McPherson 68, Augusta 28
Salina Central 43, Newton 36
Spring Hill 51, Ottawa 43
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 56, Lincoln 22
Topeka 61, Topeka Hayden 31
Topeka Seaman 52, Topeka West 33
Washburn Rural 71, Junction City 44
Wichita Collegiate 52, Wellington 22
Leave a Reply