The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Explosion at Kansas gas plant still under investigation

by Leave a Comment

Photos of explosion near Bushton, Kansas- photo KHP

RICE COUNTY – Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the explosion at the OneOk plant, 777 Avenue Y in rural Rice County.
The Kansas Highway Patrol was asked to take aerial photos of the scene. The debris field was over a mile.

The blast, just after 9:40p.m., was felt up to 55 miles away in Hutchinson and destroyed a brick building, according Gregg Klein, with Rice County Emergency Management.

The fire was under control in about 30-minutes and there
were no injuries, according to Klein.
OneOk gathers, processes, stores and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids across the U.S.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *