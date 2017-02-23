The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Unique Ranch style home is Better than New – 2519 Kasyn Lane

by Leave a Comment

This Unique Ranch style home is Better than New and has Everything you’ve been wanting! Main Level features Grand 8′ Double Entry doors, 12′ Ceilings, Gorgeous Wood Floors, Granite Counters in Kitchen and a Split Floor Plan with Private Master Suite… All well Lit with Natural Light. The High Quality Finished Basement includes Large Family room and Rec room with Gas Fireplace and 2 good sized Bedrooms with View Out Windows, sharing a Gorgeous Full Bath. Both levels are joined by an Open Staircase, giving the over 3,000 sqft a more Connected feel. Large Privacy Fenced Yard includes in ground sprinkler and lots of Trees and Beautiful Landscaping that provide Privacy while enjoying the shaded Back Deck. Don’t Miss Out, Call for your Private Showing Today! For this and other homes for sale in Salina, KS., go to www.AdvantageSalina.com/nmx17727&s=sp2

RE/MAX Advantage Realtors®, Inc.

RemaxRoyals

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *