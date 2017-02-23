Saline County residents can expect to see extra law enforcement on patrol this weekend. According to a press release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, local law enforcement will work a DUI saturation patrol Friday in an attempt to stop intoxicated drivers.

The extra law enforcement will patrol pre-designated areas with roaming deputies to continually monitor traffic for signs of impaired driving. According to the press release, “deputies on patrol will look for people driving too slowly, crossing center lines and running red lights, in addition to other signs that indicate intoxicated driving. If deputies stop a vehicle for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol, they may take further action if the driver has the smell of an alcoholic beverage on his or her breath, if eyes are bloodshot or if speech is slurred.”

The saturation patrol will start Friday, February, 24 and go into the early morning Saturday.