BALDWIN CITY, Kan. (AP) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says searchers have recovered what is believed to be the body of an 18-year-old from Gardner who has been missing since Saturday.

The office said in a news release a body was found Wednesday afternoon in the Douglas County State Fishing Lake near Baldwin City.

Authorities are awaiting confirmation from the coroner but the sheriff’s office said in a news release that searchers believe it is the body of Cameron Kirchner.

Kirchner has been missing since his boat capsized at the lake Saturday night. A 17-year-old male with Kirchner was able to swim to shore but Kirchner did not resurface.

It is not yet clear what caused the boat to capsize. The boat was recovered on Monday.