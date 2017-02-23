Salina Area Technical College is hosting a public open house from 10 a.m. to Noon on Feb. 28 at the college, located at 2562 Centennial Road.

Visitors will be able to go on self-guided tours of the campus, exploring our various departments, including Dental Assisting, Automotive Technology, Welding, Graphic Design and others.

The tour includes an opportunity to try out our welding, auto-painting and truck-driving simulators.

In addition to visiting the various departments, Salina Tech staff will also be on hand to talk about other facets of the college, including:

· Customized training Salina Tech can develop to meet the needs of a company’s employees.

· Free tuition and concurrent enrollment options for high school students.

· How our AO-K program helps people without a high school diploma earn a GED and get technical training at the same time.

· Financial aid options, including military assistance and VA benefits.

· Open positions at the college, including Executive Director of the Salina Tech Foundation, Director of Nursing, and various adjunct faculty positions.

Visitors also have the option of stopping by our latest project house, at Ohio and Kirwin, where our Construction, Electrical and HVAC students are working and tour the home.