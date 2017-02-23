Police are looking for two possible suspects following a shooting that happened in the Executive Plaza parking lot located on the 1500 block of E Iron.
A page went out shortly after 2:50 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at the location. Authorities on scene said the victim was a white male who was shot twice. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition as law enforcement looked for a white male and female who fled the scene.
According to witnesses, a white female was last seen going south from E Iron. A K-9 officer was deployed and Kansas Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation, searching the surrounding area.
—-
Comments
Tom says
“We seen”. Incorrectly 4 times.
Good Lord SPD. You’re better than that.
Bob says
Is that all people have time for is to complain because something was said wrong. You get put in situations like that and see if your worried about saw or seen.
Kansas says
* you’re
You'll says
Brent Rupert isn’t named RoboCop for a reason. Good luck to the fleeing suspects!
Go SPD!
Amanda Hearn says
South on Iron???
Amanda Hearn says
Nevermind, I read it wrong