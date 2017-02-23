Police are looking for two possible suspects following a shooting that happened in the Executive Plaza parking lot located on the 1500 block of E Iron.

A page went out shortly after 2:50 p.m. regarding a gunshot victim at the location. Authorities on scene said the victim was a white male who was shot twice. The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition as law enforcement looked for a white male and female who fled the scene.

According to witnesses, a white female was last seen going south from E Iron. A K-9 officer was deployed and Kansas Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation, searching the surrounding area.

