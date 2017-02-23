SHAWNEE COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a stabbing and asking the public for help to find a suspect

Just after 11:30p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 2600 Block of SE Adams in Topeka. They found a man with a stab wound, according to a media release.

The victim told police he had been walking in the 3400 Block of SE Adams when a dark SUV pulled up. A younger man exited the vehicle. During an altercation, the suspect stabbed the man. The suspect returned to the SUV and drove away.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.