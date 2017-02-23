Four teenage runaways were picked up by police Wednesday evening after they were caught in a stolen vehicle.

A Salina patrol car, equipped with a license plate reader, alerted the patrolling officer of the stolen vehicle around 7 p.m. yesterday. The officer made the stop near the intersection of Seventh and Woodland. According to Sgt. James Feldman, the officer stopped the vehicle, discovering the female driver and two of the male passengers were reported as runaways.

The three runaways picked up a fourth passenger in Liberal after stealing the 2011 Chevy Traverse in Lawrence. Authorities say the keys were left in the vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The three runaways were reported missing from a foster home in Lawrence. Two of the juveniles were 16 and two were 17-years-old. They have been taken to the Juvenile Detention Center in Junction City.