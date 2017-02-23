KSU Athletics

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Oklahoma State took control of a tight contest midway through the second half, as the Cowboys posted an 80-68 victory on Wednesday night in front of 11,160 fans at Bramlage Coliseum.

Behind the play of senior forward Leyton Hammonds, Oklahoma State (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) used a 13-5 run over a more than 3-minute stretch to convert a 52-51 lead into a 65-56 advantage with 7:14 to play. Hammonds, who finished the game with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds, scored 9 of the Cowboys’ 13 points in the span, including a 3-point play to start the run at the 10:14 mark and the last 6 points to force a Wildcat timeout.

The lead grew to double figures after a pair of free throws by sophomore guard Jawun Evans with 6:13 to play, as the Wildcats (17-11, 6-9 Big 12) could get no closer than six points the rest of the way.

Senior forward Wesley Iwundu led K-State with a game-tying 21 points, which included a career-best 14 free throws on 17 attempts, and a team-high 9 rebounds in 36 minutes. Sophomore forward Dean Wade was the only other Wildcat in double figures with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range. Senior Carlbe Ervin II tallied 9 points on 3-of-6 field goals to go with 4 rebounds and 3 steals.

K-State connected on just 36.7 percent (18-of-49), including 33.3 percent (7-of-21) from 3-point range, and converted on 83.3 percent (25-of-30) from the free throw line.

Oklahoma State, winners of 8 of its last 9 games after an 0-6 start to Big 12 play, scored more than half of its points in the paint (42) on 46.7 percent shooting (28-of-60) and knocked down 87 percent (20-of-23) from the line.

Evans matched Iwundu’s game-high with 21 points of his own with most of it coming from the free throw line on 11-of-12 attempts, while reserve Brandon Averette joined Evans and Hammonds in double figures with 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting and 3 assists in 21 minutes.

The Basics

• Final Score: Oklahoma State 80, Kansas State 68

• Records: Kansas State 17-11, 6-9 Big 12 // Oklahoma State 19-9, 8-7 Big 12

• Attendance: 11,160

• Next Game: Saturday, Feb. 25 // at Oklahoma // 5 p.m. CT // ESPNU

The Short Story

• Oklahoma State broke up a tight contest with a 13-5 run midway through the second half, as the Cowboys earned their eighth win in their last nine games with an 80-68 victory over K-State on Wednesday.

• Senior Leyton Hammonds did most of the damage for the Cowboys, scoring 9 of his 18 points during this pivotal 3-minute stretch in the second half, including the last 6 points to force a Wildcat timeout.

• K-State closed to within 69-63 on two Wesley Iwundu free throws with 5:06 remaining, but OSU responded with five straight points to push the deficit back into double digits.

• OSU scored 42 of its 80 points in the paint and shot 46.7 percent (28-of-60) from the field.

• Iwundu led two Wildcats in double figures with a game-tying 21 points and a team-high 9 rebounds, while sophomore Dean Wade added 11 points on 4-of-6 field goals, including 3-of-3 from 3-point range.

• Sophomore Jawun Evans led the Cowboys with a game-tying 21 points, while Hammonds added a game-high 10 rebounds to his 18 points and freshman Brandon Averette scored 13 points off the bench.

How It Happened | First Half

• D.J. Johnson accounted for all the scoring in the early going, as the senior knocked down two free throws and completed a 3-point play to help K-State to a 5-0 lead at the first media timeout at the 15:41 mark.

• A 3-pointer by Kamau Stokes gave the Wildcats an 8-0 start at the 14:43 mark, as the team recorded their 200th triple of the season and extended the streak to 300 consecutive games with a 3-pointer.

• Four straight points from Carlbe Ervin II and a 3-pointer by Dean Wade extended the lead to 15-4 with 12:40 to play before halftime, however, baskets by Leyton Hammonds and Jeffrey Carroll cut it to 17-8 at the second media timeout at the 11:18 mark.

• Another 4-0 run – this time by Xavier Sneed – put K-State up 24-13 at the 7:57 mark.

• Three consecutive 3-pointers from Stokes, Wade and Wesley Iwundu pushed the lead to 33-19 and forced Oklahoma State to use its first timeout at the 6:01 mark.

• The Cowboys responded with 7 straight points to close to within 33-26 and force the Wildcats to take their first timeout with 4:10 remaining in the half.

• A technical on Stokes enabled OSU to extend the run to 14-0 and tie the game at 33-all on a pair of free throws by Phil Forte III with 2:22 left.

• K-State regained the lead at 37-33 with consecutive layups by Ervin and Barry Brown at the 1:25 mark.

• A layup by Averette, two free throws by Iwundu and a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Jawun Evans concluded the scoring, as the Wildcats took a 39-38 lead into halftime.

• K-State connected on 42.3 percent (11-of-26) from the field, including 45.5 percent (5-of-11) from 3-point range, and knocked down 12-of-14 free throws in the first half, while OSU shot 50 percent (14-of-28), including 37.5 percent (3-of-8) from long range, to go with a 77.8 percent (7-of-9) from the line.

• Iwundu led all scorers with 10 points, while Ervin, Wade and Stokes each had 6 points.

How It Happened | Second Half

• A Dean Wade jumper and two free throws by Wesley Iwundu gave K-State 4 straight points to start the second half and force Oklahoma State to take a timeout with 18:24 remaining.

• After Barry Brown went 1-of-2 from the line to extend the lead to 44-38 after the timeout, OSU used a 9-2 run to grab its first lead at 47-46 on a layup by Leyton Hammonds at the 16:03 mark.

• The Cowboys maintained a slight lead at 50-49 heading into the second media timeout at the 11:59 mark.

• A 3-point play by Hammonds followed by a jumper by Brandon Averette gave OSU some breathing room at 57-51 with 9:25 remaining.

• Two more free throws by Iwundu closed the gap to 59-56 with at the 8:34 mark, however, six straight points from Hammonds forced the Wildcats to use a timeout down 65-56 with 7:12 to play.

• A 3-pointer by Carlbe Ervin II and two free throws by Iwundu closed it 69-63 with 5:06 remaining.

• Five straight points pushed the Cowboy lead back to 74-63 with 3:38 to play.

• OSU twice extended the lead to 12, including 78-66 on a Jawun Evans jumper with 2:15 left and 80-68 on a pair of free throws by Evans with 49 seconds remaining.

• K-State connected on just 30.4 percent (7-of-23) in the second half, including 20 percent (2-of-10) from 3-point range, while making 81.3 percent (13-of-16) from the free throw line. OSU shot 43.8 percent (14-of-32), including 12.5 percent (1-of-8) from long range, and knocked down 13-of-14 free throws.

• Iwundu led all Wildcat scorers with 11 points in the second half.

Beyond the Boxscore

• K-State still leads the all-time series, 79-53, with Oklahoma State, including 39-16 at home… The win was the first by the Cowboys since a 73-69 win on Jan. 23, 2010, snapping a 5-game skid.

• Neither team has swept the season series since the Wildcats did so in 2012.

• K-State’s 4 straight home losses is the longest stretch since losing 5 in a row in 2000.

• K-State topped 2,000 or more points in a single season for the 11th consecutive season with 2,060.

• The Wildcats eclipsed 200 or more 3-pointers in a season for the 8th time in school history, including the first time since the 2012-13 season… The team has made at least one 3-pointer in 300 consecutive games dating back to start of 2008-09 season.

• With 7 steals tonight, K-State now has 232 on the season, including 128 in Big 12 play… The total cracked the single-season Top 10, placing 9th currently.

• Senior Wesley Iwundu collected his 5th career 20-point game, including his 2nd this season, with a game-tying 21 points… He set career-highs for both free throws (14) and attempts (17).

Quotable

• “I thought our offense was pretty good in the first half,” said head coach Bruce Weber. “I thought that by the end of the half we tried to make some tough plays and we were not efficient. We did not get the ball inside. We had some transition plays that we did not get. Barry Brown had one right off, a layup. I thought we had a couple other chances, but we did not finish. It was disappointing. I thought our guys were ready to play. I thought they would play well and they did. But, when it got to that gut check time, we did not make the right plays.”

Up Next

• K-State begins a 2-game road swing on Saturday, as the Wildcats travel to Norman, Okla., to face Oklahoma (9-18, 3-12 Big 12) at Lloyd Noble Center at 5 p.m., CT on ESPNU. Tickets are available for as low as $10 through the Oklahoma Ticket Office by calling (800) 456.4668 or online at www.SoonerSports.com.