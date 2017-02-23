press release

It’s the GRAND OPENING of The Curiosity Shop, a new children’s area at the Smoky Hill Museum on March 11 from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. Be among the first to drive a remote controlled truck in our construction site, produce your own radio commercial, test the tornado simulator and get creative on a giant light bright.

The Curiosity Shop is a fun, vibrant space featuring many hands-on activities. Toddlers to teens can immerse themselves in five topic areas: The Dirty ‘30s, Town Building, Kansas Weather, The World of Radio, and a toddler section. Following the grand opening, hours for The Curiosity Shop are the same as those for the museum – Tuesday through Friday 12 noon to 6:00 pm and Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Smoky Hill Museum is a nationally accredited history museum, in the heart of downtown Salina, Kansas. This FREE museum is open Tuesday-Friday 12-6 and Saturday 10-5. Also, be sure to stop by the Museum Store for a wide variety of regional and Kansas products, local artwork and gifts for all ages.