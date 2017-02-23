press release

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The K-State football program will hold its annual coaching clinic at the Vanier Family Football Complex and Bill Snyder Family Stadium April 7-8, to provide coaching staffs with the resources to develop as a coach and mentor to young student-athletes.

Open to coaching staffs of all levels from youth league to community college, the clinic will provide participants the opportunity to observe two Wildcat team practices, presentations by K-State coaches and guest speakers, as well as drill demonstration and breakout sessions with the Wildcat coaching staff.

Among the featured speakers will be 2015 College Football Hall of Fame inductee and Wildcat head coach Bill Snyder as well as Wildcat coordinators from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.

Registration is $45 per coach if completed prior to April 1 and $55 per coach thereafter. For more information, including clinic schedules and order forms, visit www.kansasstatefootballcamps.com, contact Kacey Harper at 785-532-5876 or email footballcamps@kstatesports.com.

Coming off a 9-4 campaign that was capped with a victory over Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl – the Wildcats’ seven-straight bowl game – Kansas State begins spring practice on March 29, with the Purple/White Spring Game set for April 22.

Season tickets for the seven-game 2017 home schedule will go on sale on March 1. Details will be announced in the coming weeks.