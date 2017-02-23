An early morning traffic stop led to a Saline County deputy finding 13-pounds of marijuana, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Roger Soldan, the deputy stopped a 2014 Hyundai shortly after 1:30 a.m. this morning for a minor traffic violation. The vehicle was headed eastbound on I-70. The deputy reported a strong odor coming from the vehicle and upon inspection found 13-pounds of marijuana in a red suitcase.

Four women were taken into custody. Bobbie Thompson-Reynolds, 30, (undetermined) Bryant, 36, Laquita Lockett 33, and Kimiesha Sears, 32, all face possession with intent to sell. Bryant, Lockett and Sears are from Mississippi, while Thompson is a Louisiana resident.