press release

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach David Beaty added a high-energy, well-respected leader in the strength and conditioning community to his staff as he announced the hiring of Zac Woodfin as director of football strength and conditioning Thursday.

“Zac is a guy who really knows how to put his stamp on a program,” said Beaty. “He has a disciplined method of running his strength and conditioning program, yet knows how to make it fun for his players. I was really impressed with his general knowledge of the culture of college athletics and think he is a great fit for our program as continue to move forward.”

Woodfin comes to Kansas after spending the previous two years at Southern Miss where he served as the head strength and conditioning coach for the entire athletics department. He garnered the title of Interim Director of Athletics at Southern Miss on Dec. 20, 2016, while USM searched for a replacement for outgoing athletics director Bill McGillis. Woodfin handled the Golden Eagle football strength and conditioning needs and also oversaw the other 15 Southern Miss sports.

In 2014, Woodfin was named FootballScoop Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year, while serving as head strength and conditioning coach at his alma mater, UAB. He helped the Blazers improve from 2-10 in 2013 to 6-6 in 2014.

Prior to his time in Birmingham, Woodfin spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers as assistant strength and conditioning coach.

Woodfin broke into the strength industry as a volunteer at Alabama and UAB, and then spent four years working with Athletes Performance in Los Angeles. While at Athletes Performance, he worked with many clients who played for various organizations in the NFL, NBA, MLB, as well as Olympic athletes.

A native of Prattville, Alabama, Woodfin graduated from UAB in 2004 with a Bachelor’s in exercise science.

Following a college career in which he became UAB’s all-time leading tackler (372 stops), he signed as a free agent with the Green Bay Packers (2005). Woodfin later signed with the Baltimore Ravens and spent two seasons with the organization before a stint in the World Football League and with the Houston Texans.

Woodfin is married to the former Fawn Burke and has a son, Valor, and a daughter, Violet.