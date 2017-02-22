The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Woman tied to gun in killing of Salina teen deported

by 1 Comment

Azucena Garcia-Ferniza

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Mexican woman who tried to hide a gun her boyfriend used to fatally shoot a Kansas teenager has been deported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brent Anderson said Wednesday that prosecutors got confirmation that 22-year-old Azucena Garcia-Ferniza was deported Friday.

Garcia-Ferniza was sentenced in December to the 15 months she had been in custody after pleading guilty to a weapons count.

Court documents say she legally entered the U.S. at the age of 3, but her visitor visa expired in 1998. She had been granted a work permit under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Seventeen-year-old Allie Saum was killed in 2015 in Salina while riding in a pickup truck mistaken for someone else’s truck.

Garcia-Ferniza’s boyfriend, Macio Palacio Jr., has been sentenced to more than 50 years in prison.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Comments

  1. 1 down… many more to go. She had 19 years to try to stay here legally. Illegals need to start the process to stay here legally. It is a tough process….but worth it.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *