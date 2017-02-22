Tuesday’s Scores
|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 63, Chapman 57
Andale 43, Mulvane 25
Anderson County 55, Santa Fe Trail 50
Arkansas City 65, Wichita Campus 51
Ashland 72, Bucklin 48
Atchison 63, KC Wyandotte 48
Attica 71, Cunningham 34
Augusta 55, El Dorado 42
Axtell 65, BV Randolph 40
Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42
Baxter Springs 80, Columbus 38
Belle Plaine 71, Garden Plain 61
Beloit 79, Smith Center 59
Berean Academy 61, Marion 37
Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55
Buhler 69, Winfield 25
Burlingame 78, West Franklin 39
Caney Valley 62, Fredonia 46
Central Plains 64, Ellinwood 32
Centre 65, Peabody-Burns 52
Chanute 54, Parsons 49
Chaparral 70, Wichita Independent 66
Circle 77, McPherson 54
Clifton-Clyde 83, Valley Heights 79
Coffeyville 53, Labette County 46
Concordia 53, Clay Center 52
Council Grove 60, Burlington 48
Crest 58, Madison/Hamilton 30
Derby 63, Hutchinson 53
DeSoto 57, Louisburg 40
Ellis 77, Oakley 68
Erie 54, Neodesha 43
Frontenac 61, Southeast 40
Galena 32, Pittsburg Colgan 31
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Paola 44
Girard 60, Riverton 40
Goddard 57, Valley Center 53
Goddard-Eisenhower 75, Andover Central 59
Goessel 58, Udall 39
Greeley County 55, Weskan 46
Hanover 83, Linn 41
Hartford 58, Flinthills 37
Haven 38, Halstead 37
Hays 48, Dodge City 39
Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Plainville 55
Horton 50, Valley Falls 40
Hugoton 69, Lakin 34
Humboldt 63, Cherryvale 58
Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Elyria Christian 46
Independence 61, Fort Scott 58
Inman 59, Herington 22
Jayhawk Linn 70, Marmaton Valley 30
Jefferson North 65, Jackson Heights 49
Jefferson West 54, Hiawatha 47
Johnson-Stanton County 71, Elkhart 26
KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61
KC Piper 66, KC Bishop Ward 25
Larned 60, Lyons 55
Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37
Liberal 65, Garden City 58
Little River 55, Canton-Galva 38
Logan 43, Lakeside 38
Lyndon 65, Central Heights 33
Macksville 64, Hodgeman County 50
Maize South 69, Andover 64
Manhattan 61, Junction City 31
Marysville 54, Wamego 47
Maur Hill – Mount Academy 57, Pleasant Ridge 36
Minneapolis 45, Russell 36
Moscow 49, Sublette 33
Moundridge 47, Solomon 45
Nemaha Central 61, Perry-Lecompton 50
Ness City 60, Dighton 40
Newton 73, Maize 56
Nickerson 47, Kingman 45
Nixa, Mo. 69, Pittsburg 60
Northeast-Arma 49, Altoona-Midway 19
Northern Valley 70, Golden Plains 42
Norton 53, Hill City 47
Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37
Olathe North 58, SM South 53
Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38
Olathe South 73, SM North 68
Olpe 61, Chase County 53
Onaga 48, Doniphan West 42
Osage City 66, Lebo 62, OT
Osawatomie 48, Prairie View 47
Osborne 72, Victoria 34
Oswego 62, Pleasanton 41
Ottawa 58, Eudora 47
Oxford 62, Central Burden 53
Palco 51, Natoma 45
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 64, Veritas Christian 55
Phillipsburg 75, Stockton 65
Pike Valley 51, Rock Hills 42
Pratt 52, Hoisington 41
Pretty Prairie 85, Stafford 53
Rawlins County 53, Cheylin 23
Remington 39, Fairfield 22
Rossville 76, Frankfort 48
Royal Valley 34, Atchison County 31
Sabetha 40, Holton 27
Salina Central 69, Salina South 53
Salina Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 47
Scott City 66, Goodland 31
Shawnee Heights 60, Topeka Seaman 59
Silver Lake 56, Riley County 43
SM East 62, Lawrence 56
Smoky Valley 70, Hillsboro 60, OT
South Barber 54, Pratt Skyline 44
South Gray 78, Deerfield 40
Southeast Saline 63, Republic County 48
Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32
St. Francis 87, Wallace County 53
St. James Academy 48, BV West 36
St. John 71, Otis-Bison 39
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 68, Bennington 55
St. Mary’s 63, Wabaunsee 56
Sterling 55, Hesston 50
Syracuse 67, Rolla 31
Tonganoxie 62, Bonner Springs 44
Topeka 56, Emporia 47, OT
Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 43
Troy 76, Wetmore 40
Van Horn, Mo. 50, Heritage Christian 48
Wakefield 60, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 34
Washburn Rural 66, Highland Park 57
Washington County 57, Centralia 49
Waverly 58, Northern Heights 46
Wellington 63, Clearwater 58
West Elk 56, Eureka 42
Wichita Collegiate 63, Rose Hill 25
Wichita East 70, Kapaun Mount Carmel 62
Wichita Heights 86, Wichita Southeast 69
Wichita North 60, Wichita Northwest 56
Wichita South 70, Wichita West 36
Wichita Trinity 64, Medicine Lodge 28
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 42, Chapman 23
Andale 50, Mulvane 33
Anderson County 37, Santa Fe Trail 23
Andover Central 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 40
Atchison 63, KC Wyandotte 48
Augusta 54, El Dorado 21
Axtell 44, BV Randolph 41
Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46
Beloit 48, Smith Center 25
Berean Academy 35, Marion 20
Burlingame 78, West Franklin 39
Burlington 40, Council Grove 37
BV West 50, St. James Academy 37
Caney Valley 52, Fredonia 35
Central Burden 44, Oxford 36
Central Plains 69, Ellinwood 26
Centralia 73, Washington County 61
Centre 46, Peabody-Burns 28
Chanute 37, Parsons 33
Cimarron 61, Southwestern Hts. 30
Clifton-Clyde 53, Valley Heights 44
Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 42
Concordia 46, Clay Center 36
Conway Springs 54, Douglass 27
Cunningham 45, Attica 31
Derby 54, Hutchinson 23
Dighton 59, Ness City 27
Doniphan West 57, Onaga 21
Elkhart 49, Johnson-Stanton County 27
Ellsworth 40, Salina Sacred Heart 28
Emporia 50, Topeka 29
Erie 56, Neodesha 53
Flinthills 50, Hartford 32
Frontenac 53, Southeast 32
Galena 37, Pittsburg Colgan 29
Garden Plain 58, Belle Plaine 11
Gardner-Edgerton 56, Paola 44
Girard 61, Riverton 27
Goessel 50, Udall 37
Golden Plains 55, Northern Valley 30
Hanover 69, Linn 40
Haven 41, Halstead 26
Hays 42, Dodge City 38
Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Plainville 38
Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn, Mo. 43
Hoisington 47, Pratt 22
Holton 51, Sabetha 39
Hoxie 65, Colby 33
Hugoton 90, Lakin 32
Humboldt 77, Cherryvale 50
Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Elyria Christian 32
Independence 43, Fort Scott 40
Ingalls 60, Satanta 37
Inman 48, Herington 47, OT
Jefferson North 44, Jackson Heights 38
Jefferson West 48, Hiawatha 40
Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita East 40
KC Piper 78, KC Bishop Ward 37
Kingman 48, Nickerson 26
Labette County 70, Coffeyville 22
Lakeside 44, Logan 35
Lansing 51, Basehor-Linwood 26
Lawrence 63, SM East 20
Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33
Liberal 52, Garden City 43
Little River 42, Canton-Galva 39
Louisburg 34, DeSoto 31
Lyndon 35, Central Heights 25
Lyons 50, Larned 42
Macksville 55, Hodgeman County 42
Madison/Hamilton 56, Crest 41
Maize 39, Newton 36
Maize South 57, Andover 51
Manhattan 73, Junction City 25
Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23
Marmaton Valley 34, Jayhawk Linn 26
Marysville 55, Wamego 53
McPherson 56, Circle 48
Moundridge 61, Solomon 28
Nemaha Central 51, Perry-Lecompton 35
Northeast-Arma 55, Altoona-Midway 19
Norton 49, Hill City 22
Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 64, KC Schlagle 47
Oakley 43, Ellis 38
Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31
Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48
Olathe South 59, SM North 32
Olpe 46, Chase County 24
Osage City 66, Lebo 62, OT
Osawatomie 49, Prairie View 48
Osborne 39, Victoria 28
Ottawa 63, Eudora 59
Palco 40, Natoma 34
Pembroke Hill, Mo. 70, Veritas Christian 50
Pike Valley 39, Rock Hills 12
Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 61, OT
Pleasanton 41, Oswego 39, OT
Quinter 59, Trego 37
Rawlins County 42, Cheylin 23
Remington 55, Fairfield 41
Republic County 44, Southeast Saline 38
Riley County 59, Silver Lake 44
Rolla 44, Syracuse 20
Rose Hill 63, Wichita Collegiate 42
Rossville 58, Frankfort 48
Royal Valley 50, Atchison County 46
Russell 52, Minneapolis 18
Salina Central 60, Salina South 39
Scott City 47, Goodland 38
SM South 59, Olathe North 32
Smoky Valley 55, Hillsboro 48
South Barber 60, Pratt Skyline 20
South Central 53, Minneola 30
Southern Coffey 43, Uniontown 42
St. Francis 53, Wallace County 47
St. John 49, Otis-Bison 30
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50, Bennington 36
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34
Sterling 52, Hesston 33
Stockton 66, Phillipsburg 37
Sublette 63, Moscow 25
Tonganoxie 45, Bonner Springs 36
Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 55
Topeka Seaman 34, Shawnee Heights 24
Valley Center 44, Goddard 35
Valley Falls 50, Horton 24
Wabaunsee 58, St. Mary’s 26
Wakefield 60, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 34
Washburn Rural 62, Highland Park 41
Waverly 57, Northern Heights 33
Wellington 48, Clearwater 19
Wellsville 45, Iola 31
West Elk 48, Eureka 41
Wetmore 30, Troy 25
Wichita Campus 44, Arkansas City 37
Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Southeast 60
Wichita Independent 37, Chaparral 25
Wichita Northwest 67, Wichita North 28
Wichita South 56, Wichita West 43
Wichita Trinity 45, Medicine Lodge 42
Winfield 44, Buhler 33
Yates Center 38, Chetopa 30
