Tuesday February 21 High School Basketball Scores

Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 63, Chapman 57

Andale 43, Mulvane 25

Anderson County 55, Santa Fe Trail 50

Arkansas City 65, Wichita Campus 51

Ashland 72, Bucklin 48

Atchison 63, KC Wyandotte 48

Attica 71, Cunningham 34

Augusta 55, El Dorado 42

Axtell 65, BV Randolph 40

Basehor-Linwood 58, Lansing 42

Baxter Springs 80, Columbus 38

Belle Plaine 71, Garden Plain 61

Beloit 79, Smith Center 59

Berean Academy 61, Marion 37

Blue Valley 69, St. Thomas Aquinas 55

Buhler 69, Winfield 25

Burlingame 78, West Franklin 39

Caney Valley 62, Fredonia 46

Central Plains 64, Ellinwood 32

Centre 65, Peabody-Burns 52

Chanute 54, Parsons 49

Chaparral 70, Wichita Independent 66

Circle 77, McPherson 54

Clifton-Clyde 83, Valley Heights 79

Coffeyville 53, Labette County 46

Concordia 53, Clay Center 52

Council Grove 60, Burlington 48

Crest 58, Madison/Hamilton 30

Derby 63, Hutchinson 53

DeSoto 57, Louisburg 40

Ellis 77, Oakley 68

Erie 54, Neodesha 43

Frontenac 61, Southeast 40

Galena 32, Pittsburg Colgan 31

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Paola 44

Girard 60, Riverton 40

Goddard 57, Valley Center 53

Goddard-Eisenhower 75, Andover Central 59

Goessel 58, Udall 39

Greeley County 55, Weskan 46

Hanover 83, Linn 41

Hartford 58, Flinthills 37

Haven 38, Halstead 37

Hays 48, Dodge City 39

Hays-TMP-Marian 57, Plainville 55

Horton 50, Valley Falls 40

Hugoton 69, Lakin 34

Humboldt 63, Cherryvale 58

Hutchinson Central Christian 48, Elyria Christian 46

Independence 61, Fort Scott 58

Inman 59, Herington 22

Jayhawk Linn 70, Marmaton Valley 30

Jefferson North 65, Jackson Heights 49

Jefferson West 54, Hiawatha 47

Johnson-Stanton County 71, Elkhart 26

KC Christian 71, Maranatha Academy 61

KC Piper 66, KC Bishop Ward 25

Larned 60, Lyons 55

Lawrence Free State 58, SM West 37

Liberal 65, Garden City 58

Little River 55, Canton-Galva 38

Logan 43, Lakeside 38

Lyndon 65, Central Heights 33

Macksville 64, Hodgeman County 50

Maize South 69, Andover 64

Manhattan 61, Junction City 31

Marysville 54, Wamego 47

Maur Hill – Mount Academy 57, Pleasant Ridge 36

Minneapolis 45, Russell 36

Moscow 49, Sublette 33

Moundridge 47, Solomon 45

Nemaha Central 61, Perry-Lecompton 50

Ness City 60, Dighton 40

Newton 73, Maize 56

Nickerson 47, Kingman 45

Nixa, Mo. 69, Pittsburg 60

Northeast-Arma 49, Altoona-Midway 19

Northern Valley 70, Golden Plains 42

Norton 53, Hill City 47

Olathe East 42, Leavenworth 37

Olathe North 58, SM South 53

Olathe Northwest 50, SM Northwest 38

Olathe South 73, SM North 68

Olpe 61, Chase County 53

Onaga 48, Doniphan West 42

Osage City 66, Lebo 62, OT

Osawatomie 48, Prairie View 47

Osborne 72, Victoria 34

Oswego 62, Pleasanton 41

Ottawa 58, Eudora 47

Oxford 62, Central Burden 53

Palco 51, Natoma 45

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 64, Veritas Christian 55

Phillipsburg 75, Stockton 65

Pike Valley 51, Rock Hills 42

Pratt 52, Hoisington 41

Pretty Prairie 85, Stafford 53

Rawlins County 53, Cheylin 23

Remington 39, Fairfield 22

Rossville 76, Frankfort 48

Royal Valley 34, Atchison County 31

Sabetha 40, Holton 27

Salina Central 69, Salina South 53

Salina Sacred Heart 54, Ellsworth 47

Scott City 66, Goodland 31

Shawnee Heights 60, Topeka Seaman 59

Silver Lake 56, Riley County 43

SM East 62, Lawrence 56

Smoky Valley 70, Hillsboro 60, OT

South Barber 54, Pratt Skyline 44

South Gray 78, Deerfield 40

Southeast Saline 63, Republic County 48

Spring Hill 58, Baldwin 32

St. Francis 87, Wallace County 53

St. James Academy 48, BV West 36

St. John 71, Otis-Bison 39

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 68, Bennington 55

St. Mary’s 63, Wabaunsee 56

Sterling 55, Hesston 50

Syracuse 67, Rolla 31

Tonganoxie 62, Bonner Springs 44

Topeka 56, Emporia 47, OT

Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 43

Troy 76, Wetmore 40

Van Horn, Mo. 50, Heritage Christian 48

Wakefield 60, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 34

Washburn Rural 66, Highland Park 57

Washington County 57, Centralia 49

Waverly 58, Northern Heights 46

Wellington 63, Clearwater 58

West Elk 56, Eureka 42

Wichita Collegiate 63, Rose Hill 25

Wichita East 70, Kapaun Mount Carmel 62

Wichita Heights 86, Wichita Southeast 69

Wichita North 60, Wichita Northwest 56

Wichita South 70, Wichita West 36

Wichita Trinity 64, Medicine Lodge 28

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 42, Chapman 23

Andale 50, Mulvane 33

Anderson County 37, Santa Fe Trail 23

Andover Central 48, Goddard-Eisenhower 40

Atchison 63, KC Wyandotte 48

Augusta 54, El Dorado 21

Axtell 44, BV Randolph 41

Baldwin 54, Spring Hill 46

Beloit 48, Smith Center 25

Berean Academy 35, Marion 20

Burlingame 78, West Franklin 39

Burlington 40, Council Grove 37

BV West 50, St. James Academy 37

Caney Valley 52, Fredonia 35

Central Burden 44, Oxford 36

Central Plains 69, Ellinwood 26

Centralia 73, Washington County 61

Centre 46, Peabody-Burns 28

Chanute 37, Parsons 33

Cimarron 61, Southwestern Hts. 30

Clifton-Clyde 53, Valley Heights 44

Columbus 46, Baxter Springs 42

Concordia 46, Clay Center 36

Conway Springs 54, Douglass 27

Cunningham 45, Attica 31

Derby 54, Hutchinson 23

Dighton 59, Ness City 27

Doniphan West 57, Onaga 21

Elkhart 49, Johnson-Stanton County 27

Ellsworth 40, Salina Sacred Heart 28

Emporia 50, Topeka 29

Erie 56, Neodesha 53

Flinthills 50, Hartford 32

Frontenac 53, Southeast 32

Galena 37, Pittsburg Colgan 29

Garden Plain 58, Belle Plaine 11

Gardner-Edgerton 56, Paola 44

Girard 61, Riverton 27

Goessel 50, Udall 37

Golden Plains 55, Northern Valley 30

Hanover 69, Linn 40

Haven 41, Halstead 26

Hays 42, Dodge City 38

Hays-TMP-Marian 68, Plainville 38

Heritage Christian 46, Van Horn, Mo. 43

Hoisington 47, Pratt 22

Holton 51, Sabetha 39

Hoxie 65, Colby 33

Hugoton 90, Lakin 32

Humboldt 77, Cherryvale 50

Hutchinson Central Christian 40, Elyria Christian 32

Independence 43, Fort Scott 40

Ingalls 60, Satanta 37

Inman 48, Herington 47, OT

Jefferson North 44, Jackson Heights 38

Jefferson West 48, Hiawatha 40

Kapaun Mount Carmel 56, Wichita East 40

KC Piper 78, KC Bishop Ward 37

Kingman 48, Nickerson 26

Labette County 70, Coffeyville 22

Lakeside 44, Logan 35

Lansing 51, Basehor-Linwood 26

Lawrence 63, SM East 20

Lawrence Free State 52, SM West 33

Liberal 52, Garden City 43

Little River 42, Canton-Galva 39

Louisburg 34, DeSoto 31

Lyndon 35, Central Heights 25

Lyons 50, Larned 42

Macksville 55, Hodgeman County 42

Madison/Hamilton 56, Crest 41

Maize 39, Newton 36

Maize South 57, Andover 51

Manhattan 73, Junction City 25

Maranatha Academy 35, KC Christian 23

Marmaton Valley 34, Jayhawk Linn 26

Marysville 55, Wamego 53

McPherson 56, Circle 48

Moundridge 61, Solomon 28

Nemaha Central 51, Perry-Lecompton 35

Northeast-Arma 55, Altoona-Midway 19

Norton 49, Hill City 22

Notre Dame de Sion, Mo. 64, KC Schlagle 47

Oakley 43, Ellis 38

Olathe East 39, Leavenworth 31

Olathe Northwest 55, SM Northwest 48

Olathe South 59, SM North 32

Olpe 46, Chase County 24

Osage City 66, Lebo 62, OT

Osawatomie 49, Prairie View 48

Osborne 39, Victoria 28

Ottawa 63, Eudora 59

Palco 40, Natoma 34

Pembroke Hill, Mo. 70, Veritas Christian 50

Pike Valley 39, Rock Hills 12

Pleasant Ridge 62, Maur Hill – Mount Academy 61, OT

Pleasanton 41, Oswego 39, OT

Quinter 59, Trego 37

Rawlins County 42, Cheylin 23

Remington 55, Fairfield 41

Republic County 44, Southeast Saline 38

Riley County 59, Silver Lake 44

Rolla 44, Syracuse 20

Rose Hill 63, Wichita Collegiate 42

Rossville 58, Frankfort 48

Royal Valley 50, Atchison County 46

Russell 52, Minneapolis 18

Salina Central 60, Salina South 39

Scott City 47, Goodland 38

SM South 59, Olathe North 32

Smoky Valley 55, Hillsboro 48

South Barber 60, Pratt Skyline 20

South Central 53, Minneola 30

Southern Coffey 43, Uniontown 42

St. Francis 53, Wallace County 47

St. John 49, Otis-Bison 30

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 50, Bennington 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Blue Valley 34

Sterling 52, Hesston 33

Stockton 66, Phillipsburg 37

Sublette 63, Moscow 25

Tonganoxie 45, Bonner Springs 36

Topeka Hayden 66, Topeka West 55

Topeka Seaman 34, Shawnee Heights 24

Valley Center 44, Goddard 35

Valley Falls 50, Horton 24

Wabaunsee 58, St. Mary’s 26

Wakefield 60, Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 34

Washburn Rural 62, Highland Park 41

Waverly 57, Northern Heights 33

Wellington 48, Clearwater 19

Wellsville 45, Iola 31

West Elk 48, Eureka 41

Wetmore 30, Troy 25

Wichita Campus 44, Arkansas City 37

Wichita Heights 62, Wichita Southeast 60

Wichita Independent 37, Chaparral 25

Wichita Northwest 67, Wichita North 28

Wichita South 56, Wichita West 43

Wichita Trinity 45, Medicine Lodge 42

Winfield 44, Buhler 33

Yates Center 38, Chetopa 30

