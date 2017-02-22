Record high temperatures are possible today across Central Kansas. Afternoon high temperatures are expected to be 20-25 degrees above normal, with highs in the upper 70s.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 45. East northeast wind 5 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South southwest wind 9 to 16 mph becoming west northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Blustery.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of rain, snow, and sleet before 2am, then a slight chance of snow between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of rain, snow, freezing rain, and sleet after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.