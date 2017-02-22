Bill Berry, 76, of Salina, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, surrounded by the love and support of his family. Whether it was going to football games, softball games, lacrosse games, car shows, camping or boating, Bill loved spending time with his family and his loyal, four-legged friend, Jessie.

Bill was born May 13, 1940, to William and Grace Berry in Preston, Mo. Early in his childhood, the family would make Salina, their home. Bill attended Salina Central High School, served in the United States Army and was a Vietnam veteran. Bill worked at the city of Salina’s water plant for 12 years and the state of Kansas as a KDOT inspector for 30 years. Upon retirement from the state, Bill kept busy and went on to work for Enterprise Rental Cars for 12 years.

Married for 46 years to Diane Berry, Bill, along with their sons, laid his beloved Diane to rest in 2015. Bill is survived by his two sons, Timothy Berry (Jessica), of Belton, Mo., and Brad Berry, of Salina; his brother, Leslie Berry (Lenore), of Salina; and sisters, Betty Hendricks, of Salina, and Helen Husa (Ron), of Albuquerque, N.M.; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was a loving Papa, who loved to spoil his five wonderful grandchildren, Brendan Berry, Jordan Berry, Colton McIntyre, Colin McIntyre and Claire McIntyre.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brothers, Paul, Cecil and William.

There will be a small, private graveside service. The family has asked that friends and family stop by to share stories of love and laughter that will always be Bill Berry during a celebration of Bill’s life at his home from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 632 W. Iron, Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Paul Arthur Brockmeier, of Salina, passed away Feb. 21, 2017 at his home. He was born Jan. 13, 1936 in Hope, Kansas, the son of Theodore and Freda (Lueker) Brockmeier. Paul worked for Exlines, Inc. for 28 years. He married Dorothy L. Newman on August 4, 1962 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Salina.

She and a brother, Roy, precede him in death.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Lindgren, of Salina, and Nicole Klinemeier (Kevin), of Seattle, WA; son, Allen Brockmeier (Lynda), of Leoti, KS; a sister Sylvia, five grandchildren and one great grand child.

Visitation will be held from 4 until 8:00 pm Friday evening, Feb. 24 at the Ryan Mortuary. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday morning Feb. 25, 2017 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 255 S. 7th St, Salina, with burial to follow in the Gypsum Hill Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church and left in care of the mortuary.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Wilma A. Kuhn, 74, Salina, died Monday, February 20, 2017. She was born August 18, 1942 in Pfeifer, Kansas to Anthony and Regina Jacobs. On April 29, 1961, she married Irenaeus “Joe” Kuhn in Pfeifer, Kansas. She was a member of St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church and for many years, she worked at Tony’s Pizza Service.

Wilma is survived by her daughters, Brenda Todd, Jolene (Jesse) Martinez, and Gina (David) Sweet, all of Salina; brother, Wayne Jacobs; sisters Delores Unrein, Darlene Sander, Isabelle Schuckman, Rosie Unrein, and Carol Moeder; and five grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; one brother; five sisters; and one grandchild.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, February 24th at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, where the family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. A vigil service will follow at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th at St. Mary Queen of the Universe Catholic Church, 230 E. Cloud, Salina. Burial will be in All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Salina.

The family suggests memorials to the Wilma Kuhn Memorial Fund.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Alice Norris, 89, lifelong Salina resident, passed away at her home Feb. 17, 2017. Mary was born in Salina Jan. 23, 1928, the daughter of Oscar and Mary Taylor.

Mary thoroughly loved living in Salina and enjoyed her many friends and playing cards. Christmas of 1946 she married the love of her life and High School Sweetheart, the late Fred Lawrence Norris.

She is survived by: her two sons, Scott Taylor Norris (Kristine) of Salina, and Dr. Roger William Norris (Lisa) of Sedalia, Colo.; grandsons, Andrew Bailey Norris of Los Angeles, Wyatt Frederick Norris of Boulder, Colo., and Dr. Michael William Norris of Sedalia, Colo.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with burial after at Roselawn Memorial Park, 1920 W Crawford, Salina.

Memorials are to the American Lung Association in care of Ryan Mortuary.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Viola Aminda Sarvis, 93, of Salina, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2017. She was born Oct. 30, 1923, in Ellis to Joseph and Viola (Gaylord) Berry.

She was a graduate of Salina High School in 1941 and a graduate of Colorado Woman’s College in 1943. She married James D. Sarvis in Salina on Aug. 1, 1943. She enjoyed golfing, miniatures, painting, and loving her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Barry Sarvis (Molly), of Manhattan; granddaughters, Rachel Wecamp (Jim), of Kansas City, Mo., Adrienne Stephens (Toby), of Bryant, Ark., and Abby Sarvis; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Cory Lee Sarvis.

Cremation is planned, and the family will have private services.

Memorials are suggested to Salina Presbyterian Manor, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Johnny Leon Rein, 61, passed away Tuesday, February 21st, 2017 in Abilene, Kansas. John was born on October 5th, 1955 in Great Bend, Kansas to Valis Leon Rein and Joyce LaVaun (Ruggles) Rein.

John spent his lifetime in Abilene,and attended the local schools. He graduatedfrom Abilene High School with the Class of 1973. Upon graduation,he attended Kansas Technical Institute in Salina, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology.

John was employed for over 20 years by C-E Raymond/A.B.B. as an engineer in Enterprise and Abilene, Kansas. For the past 16 years he has owned and operated John Rein Roofing.

John found great joy in attending Abilene High School and Kansas State University sporting events with his friends and family. John also enjoyed spending time with his two “fur babies”, Ewok and Brutus. He was an avid collector of many things, and was a “regular” at local swap meets.

John is survived by: mother, Joyce, of Abilene; sister, Vicki (Rein) Gieber and husband Steve of Abilene; brothers: Verlyn Rein and wife Pam of Abilene, Ron Rein and fiancé Debbie of Abilene, Curtis Rein and wife Sandy of Abilene; “Fur babies”: Ewok and Brutus of the home; nieces: Tammy (Stroda) Grant of Abilene, Angela (Longoria) Carranza of Abilene, Jacine (Gieber) Hern of Smithville, MO, Erika (Rein) Mills of Topeka, Corinne (Nelson) Garrison of Abilene; nephews: Rick Rein of Salina, Randy Stroda of Abilene, Nathan Gieber of Austin, TX, Jakob Stroda of Abilene, Matt Rein of Omaha, NE, Brandon Rein of Manhattan; and many great-nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his father, Valis.

Services for John will be at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, February 26th at Community Bible Church located at 121 NE 5th Street in Abilene with Pastor Lindsey Brummer officiating. His final resting place will be in the Abilene Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 7:00-8:00 P.M., Saturday, February 25th at the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests, memorial contributions may be made to Abilene High School Wrestling and may be sent in care of the Martin-Becker-Carlson Funeral Home, 414 NW 3rd, Abilene, Kansas 67410.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Maverick and Sawyer Schwab, infant twins, died Monday, February 20, 2017 at the Clay County Medical Center.

Survivors:

Parents: Matthew and Ashley Schwab, Clifton, KS

Brother: Bradley Schwab, Clifton, KS

Sister: Emily Schwab, Clifton, KS

Brother: James Schwab, Clifton, KS

Grandparents: Dwaine and Leah Schwab, Clifton, KS

Grandparents: Thomas and Donna Moravek, Belleville, KS

Great-Grandmother: Vivian Schwab, Morganville, KS

Great-Grandparents: Janice and Don Goodwin, Tecumseh, KS

Great-Grandparents: Delvin and Donna Woodward, Wakefield, KS



Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clifton, KS



Minister: Fr. Steve Heina



Burial: Sherman Cemetery, Clay County, Kansas



Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Gary C. Cooper, 76, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away at 10:22 p.m., Tuesday, February 21st,2017 while in the company of family members.



Gary was born in McPherson, Kansas on October 27, 1940, a son of Hazel Mae (Peden) and John Carlisle Cooper.

Gary attended school in McPherson.

He honorably served in the U.S. Navy.

Gary started working in high school for the Conoco Gas Station, honorably served in the U.S. Navy, worked for Farmers Alliance Insurance company in the printing department, worked for Swick Guth, Drove truck for SG Diesel Power of McPherson, owned and operated Gary Cooper Welding Service in McPherson, Kansas.

Gary was a member of the National Street Rod Association. Gary enjoyed his family, his grandchildren, his friends and coffee buddies, working on, selling, trading, showing cars, and going to races.

Gary C. Cooper was united in marriage to Marilyn K. Nordlund on November 17, 1993 in New Kirk, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 23 years, Marilyn Cooper, of McPherson, Kansas; his children, Grady Cooper, of McPherson, Kansas, Sonja Hefley and her husband Jon, of Marion, Kansas, Sheila Baldwin and her husband Dean, of Marion, Kansas, Julie Bengston and her husband Shanon, of Windom, Kansas, and Shawn Krell and his wife Kira, of Townsend, Delaware; his 8 grandchildren, Alivia Hefley, Sydnee Baldwin, Tyler Bengston and his wife Trisha, Wyatt Bengston, Ashley Bengston, Janelle Bengston, Daniel Krell, and Caleb Krell; other relatives and a host of friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends are invited to call on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 9 until 10:30 a.m. at Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home, McPherson, Kansas.

Graveside service will be held at McPherson Cemetery, McPherson, Kansas, at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 25th, 2017 with Chaplain John Hull officiating. Military honors will be presented by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2715 and American Legion Post 24

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gary Cooper medical fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.