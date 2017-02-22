Anna Mae Larsen, 84, of Salina, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017. She was born January 29, 1933, in Salina.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack L. McCumber, Roberta M. (Farmer) Boggs and step-father, Eldon N. Boggs; husband, Dale M. Larson; daughter, Deborah Stephens; and grandson, Chad Allen Turner.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Ann Cochran of Salina; 4 grandchildren, Kevin Cochran, Lacey Metro, Kelly Woods all of Salina, and Brandon Cochran of Bennington, KS; 16 great grandchildren, Logan Cochran, Alexis Cochran and Jacob Cochran all of Bennington, KS, Drew Wallace, Olivia Miller, Colton Miller, Ryker Woods, Tori Jensen, Hannah Cell all of Salina, Trevor Woods of Tescott, KS, Ciera Cell of Newton, KS, Savanah Weeks of Wayland, MI, Madison Metro, Sadie Metro both of Concordia, KS, Gage Turner and Avari Turner both of Tifton, GA; and 3 great-great grandchildren, Cambria Cochran, Connor Cochran both of Bennington, KS and De’Sean Crowley of Junction City, KS;

Memorial services will be held at 1pm, Saturday, February 25, 2017 at Roselawn Memorial Chapel, 1920 E. Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Fire & Iron Station #27, P.O. Box 231 Bennington, KS, 67422.

WICHITA – Ronald E. “Ron” Post, age 81, passed away February 18, 2017, at Wesley Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born January 12, 1936, the son of H.C. “Cecil” Post, II and Emily (Morgan) Post in Neodesha, Kansas, on the second floor of his parent’s house. In 1942, the family moved to Marion, where Ron attended school. While in high school, Ron was the quarterback on the football team, and also excelled at basketball, track and baseball. He earned letters in all 4 sports. He attended Emporia State University where he played football. On March 22, 1958, he married Anita J. Kline, and he was proud to say that his wedding ring hadn’t been off of his finger since that day. As a young married couple, Ron and Anita lived in Marion while Ron went to work at Paramount Products in Peabody, Ks. This job in the manufacturing business turned into a lifelong career. In 1965, he moved his family to Wichita when he landed a job at Southwest Manufacturing. He worked his way up the ladder and was soon the president of the company and part owner. In 1989, he and Anita started their own manufacturing business, Post Enterprises, where Ron remained until his death. At 81 years of age, he was still healthy enough and strong enough to go to work every day supporting his customers. He enjoyed traveling around the country and the world, visiting all 50 states. Ron and Anita celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary by taking the family on their first cruise. It was a time we will all treasure. He loved his family very much but wasn’t a man to express his emotions prompting much teasing from his grandchildren, always trying to get him to say “I love you,” they would laugh when all he would say is “you too”. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother H.C. “Harry” Post, III. Ron is survived by his wife Anita, of nearly 59 years, and three daughters: Kelly Wells of Plano, Texas; Kerri Trower and husband Russel of Wichita, Kansas; and Krista Post and husband James of The Colony, Texas; a brother, Blair Post of Grapevine, Texas; six grandchildren: Courtney Schweizer and husband Jerden of Plains, Kansas; Kelsey Spangler of Hays, Kansas; Dani Martinez and husband Will of Fort Riley, Kansas; and Devon Post, Haley Post and Dylan Post all of The Colony, Texas; a great-grandson, Isaac and a great-granddaughter due this summer. He is also survived by Anita’s brothers and sisters, Jeanne and Maurice Ducommun, Carol and Ron Woerz, Jerry and Norma Kline, John and Karen Kline, Sandy and Martin Bina, and Beverly and Ron Cooper; and their families. He and his brothers-in-law were family for so long they are like brothers themselves.

Wilsey – Illa Irene Illk Carl entered into eternal life February 19, 2017 at the age of 87 years and 60 days, at Diversicare of Council Grove. She was born December 21, 1929 to Herman and Emma (Kinkel) Illk on the family farm, east of Delavan, Kansas.

Illa grew up on that family farm and attended Olive Branch Country Grade School. She graduated from Wilsey Rural High School in 1947. Besides helping on the farm, she worked at Riegels General Store in High School. Following high school, she attended Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia to receive a teacher’s certificate. She returned to Wilsey and taught at Prairie Flower School south of town, while staying at the Bud Eggelston farm.

On July 15, 1950, she married Monte Carl in Leavenworth, Kansas and they began a farming operation. Of this marriage, four children were born, Mickey, Tony, Jolene and Patrick. Illa loved to cook and grow a large garden. Her specialty was dill pickles made from her garden. She also loved music and was a gifted piano player. She was very active in her church groups and Eastern Star. She took great interest in her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, attending as many ball games, music programs, musicals, county fairs, rodeos and shodeos as she could. Illa loved to travel with friends and she loved to dance with her favorite guy, Mont.

Illa was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Emma Illk, two sisters, Bonnie O’Daul, and Alieen Anderson, nephew Terry Anderson, and her husband of 64 yrs, Monte Carl.

Survivors include children, Mick Carl and wife Marty of Mesa, AZ, Tony Carl and wife Jeynese of Wilsey, Jolene Spain and husband Bobby of Buchanan, TN, and Pat Carl and wife Sharon of Conway Springs. Grandkids: Nathan Carl and wife Heather of Cave Creek, AZ, Lacey and husband Justin Bozelle of Bremerton, WA, Tierney Taxted of Wilsey, Karne Carl and daughter Kadence of Wilsey, Javyn Carl of Willis, TX, Amanda Smith and husband Jordan and sons Shadow and Lincoln of Murray, KY, Samantha Voglund and husband Quentin, of Nashville, TN, Jacqueline Nation and husband Major Andrew and son Luke and daughter Emma, of Wichita, Jason Carl and wife Beth and daughter Makayla, of Conway Springs, KS, and Joseph Carl of Seattle, WA; brother, Charlie Illk of Wilsey; sister-in-law Sharon Mock and husband Ralph of Council Grove; along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Thursday, February 23, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home in Council Grove. Funeral services will be at 10:00am, Friday, February 24th, at Wilsey Methodist Church. Mrs. Carl will be laid to rest beside her husband in Wilsey Cemetery following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Diversicare of Council Grove, Wilsey United Methodist Church or to the American Heart Association. They may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

Dean D. Haddock

(October 18, 1923 – February 20, 2017)

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

