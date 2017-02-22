RUSSELL COUNTY- A man from Hays was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. on Wednesday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Big Dog motorcycle driven by Bernard N. Haselhorst, 67, Hays, was southbound on Kansas 232 just north of the Wilson Dam.

The motorcycle crossed the center line, left roadway to the left, collided with a KDOT fence and the driver was ejected.

Haselhorst was transported to Russell Regional Medical Center.

He was not wearing a helmet, according to the KHP.