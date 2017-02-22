The City of Salina, with the help of HDR, Inc. is transitioning the downtown streetscape project from a conceptual vision plan to design and construction drawings. This streetscape concept can be found in the Renaissance Report, developed by Ochsner Hare & Hare and provided to the City by downtown stakeholders, on the City of Salina website at http://salina-ks.gov/. This report has not been officially adopted by the City but will be used as starting point and guide for discussions to develop the final scope of the project. As part of this process, The City will host a public open house to gather input and comments on proposed project elements: Thursday, February 23, 2017 – 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Salina Art Center, 242 South Santa Fe Ave

No formal presentation will be given and attendees may come and go at any time. The project team will be available to explain design elements and gather information on preferred concepts. A survey will also be available at the meeting and online at http://salina-ks.gov/ from February 23, 2017 through March 10, 2017.

Those interested in the project but unable to attend should contact Stephanie Rittershaus at HDR (402) 203-2976 or email at stephanie.rittershaus@hdrinc.com.