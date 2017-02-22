The Salina Post

Cause of explosion at Central Kansas gas plant under investigation

Explosion on Tuesday night in Rice Co.-photo courtesy KWCH

RICE COUNTY – Investigators are on the scene of an explosion at the OneOk (one-oak) plant, 777 Avenue Y in rural Rice County.

The blast, just after 9:40p.m., was felt across a wide area of central Kansas and destroyed a brick building, according Gregg Klein, with Rice County Emergency Management.

He said the fire was under control in about 30-minutes and there were no injuries.

Debris from the blast was spread on nearby roads and across a wide area, according to Klein.

The blacktop road off Kansas Highway 4 leading into the facility remained closed Wednesday morning.

OneOk does oil and gas production, natural gas processing, gathering, storage and transmission, according to the company web site.

