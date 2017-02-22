The Salina Post

Bicentennial Center becomes the Tony’s Pizza Events Center

Mike Smith, Public Relations and Corporate Communications with The Schwan Food Company,
addresses the media at the newly branded Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

Spectra by Comcast Spectacor, the providers of venue management and marketing to the Bicentennial Center, and the City of Salina Wednesday announced the rebranding of
the Bicentennial Center as the TONY’S® Pizza Events Center. The renaming is part of a new 15-year agreement with a subsidiary of long-time Salina employer, The Schwan Food Company

“We’re really excited to be aligned with TONY’S Pizza, a brand that is engrained in Salina’s culture and history,” said Spectra’s Ron Rideout, general manager of the TONY’S Pizza Events Center. “We’re creating a great fan experience in Salina, and we’re fortunate to work with the people from Schwan to further enhance it.”

As part of the multi-year deal with a Schwan subsidiary, the TONY’S Pizza Events Center will rebrand the concession areas, bring refreshing changes to menus with help from Schwan, and launch a new mobile-friendly website in the coming weeks.

The name change takes effect immediately and all new facility branding is expected to be in place by the end of spring 2017.

