The Class 3A Sub-State Basketball bracket has been released for Southeast of Saline with games coming up next week.

The SES girls are the #8 seed, they will travel to #1 seed Council Grove on Monday, February 27th for a 7:00 pm game.

The SES boys are the #1 seed, the Trojans will host #8 seed Central Heights on Tuesday, February 28th at 6:00 pm.

Both Southeast of Saline teams will finish the regular season on Thursday with a visit to Ell-Saline. Those games can be heard on 910 KINA with the girls game starting at 6:00 pm.

SES Girls Bracket

SES Boys Bracket