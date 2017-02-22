The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

2 men sentenced for Kansas hate crime attack

by Leave a Comment

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas men have been punished for their roles in a hate crime attack on three Somali men.

A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Omar Cantero Martinez to 26 months. Armando Sotelo was given a time served sentence for the 20 months he has already been in jail.

Prosecutors say the two yelled racial and anti-Somali slurs at the men, who were sitting on a bench outside an African grocery store in Dodge City. They then attacked them.

Martinez used a broken glass bottle to stab one man and slash another man. A third injured man escaped to get help.

The men were tried last year on hate crimes charges but the trial ended in a hung jury. They later pleaded guilty — Sotelo to one hate crime count and Martinez to one perjury count.

 

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *