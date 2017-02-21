RILEY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Riley County are investigating a reported attempted rape and aggravated burglary at a home in Manhattan.

Two 22-year-old women reported an unknown suspect entered their house in northeast Manhattan February 19 according to a media release.

The alleged victims fought off the suspect who then left the home, according to police.

Officers listed a third 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man as victims of aggravated burglary as a result of the incident. They were in the residence at the time the alleged incident. The suspect took an iPhone 5.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Riley County Police Department or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.