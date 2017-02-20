A Saline County resident stepped outside to find a fire in their backyard Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

A page went out shortly after 4 p.m. yesterday regarding a grass fire encroaching on structures near north Fairchilds. Fire District No. 3 responded, putting out the fire before it reached any of the nearby outbuildings. According to Scott Abker, fire chief for FD No. 3, the resident helped protect some of the surrounding structures, dousing the area with a garden hose.

Fire crews got the fire under control before it was able to spread. According to Abker, it consumed one or two acres. Authorities are not sure what started the fire but Abker says dry conditions have kept them on alert.