RENO COUNTY – Two Kansas men were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. on Sunday in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department reported a Dodge truck driven by Ronald Ediger, 57, rural Hutchinson, was northbound on Buhler Road at 30th Avenue.

The truck collided with an eastbound Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Joseph Thayer, 36, Hutchinson, that failed to stop at the stop sign. The impact of the crash caused the truck to enter the northeast ditch and roll.

Thayer and a passenger David Heim, 40, rural Buhler were transported to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. Ediger was not injured.

The occupants of the Grand Prix were not wearing seat belts, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The accident remains under investigation.