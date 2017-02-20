Phyllis P. Smith, 89 of Salina, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017. She was born September 17, 1927 to Virgil and Emma (Riegle) Brown. She grew up in the Bennington area.

On November 7, 1948, she married Elmer E. Smith of Apollo, PA. in the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Salina. He preceded her in death in 2003. Phyllis was a graduate of Salina High School Class of 1945.

Phyllis was employed by Southwestern Bell for 33 years as an operator and later in management. She was a member of the Telephone Pioneer Club.

Phyllis was a member of First Covenant Church most of her adult life and also attended First Baptist Church when her son-in-law was Pastor. She enjoyed Circle 3, Ladies Bible Studies and quilting at both churches.

Phyllis is survived by her 3 children; Karen Bridges (Jim) of Salina, Kraig Smith (Jamie) of Bennington and Monta K. Massie (Joe) of Denver, CO ; brother, Elmer Brown, of Bennington; 9 grandchildren; Adrianne (Bill) Luthi of Bennington, Kara (Jeff) Stierman of Pryor Lake, MN., Jesse (Kimmi) Smith of Bennington, Erikka Massie of Norfolk, VA., Joe Guillory of Bennington, Erienne (Dwight) Swift of Aurora, Co., Kirby (Emily) Smith of Bennington, Jessica Massie of Aurora, CO. and Kimberly Bridges of Blue Springs, MO., 15 great-grandchildren; Sam, Nate, Gabe, Addison, Mia, Linkin, Ruby, Sam, Ava, Hadley, Donavan, Dawson, Tatum, Elysse and Colton.

Visitation will be at 11:00am to 1:00pm, Wednesday, February 22, 2017, two hours before Phyllis’s scheduled 1:00pm funeral service at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Bennington Ambulance or Bennington Fire Department in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Helen Bartlett-Mettlen, 97, passed away Sunday, February 19th, in Hutchinson. She was born July 13, 1919 in Osborne County, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Neva (Collins) Sellers. Growing up in Abilene, Helen attended local schools and graduated from Abilene High School. On June 24, 1936 she was married to James H. Bartlett. Most all of their married life was spent in Abilene. He preceded her in death August 5, 1989. Helen had been employed by Garfield Grade School as a cook and the Duckwall-Alco coffee shop. On July 9, 1994, she was married to Jack Mettlen. They made their home in South Hutchinson. He preceded her in death February 4, 1997. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and reading. She was also preceded in death by a son, Steven Bartlett, daughter, Sharon Aldridge, two sisters, Loretta Ansley and Jane Janke and two brothers, Eldon and Roland Sellers.

She is survived by: two daughters, Sheila (Harry) DeGarmo of Hutchinson and Sandy (Terry) Dappelhauer of Greensburg, Pennsylvania; son, Stewart (Marsha) Bartlett of El Dorado; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildre and two sisters, Willmetta Weishaar of Abilene and Susie Sidesinger of Topeka.

Graveside services and interment will be held 11:30 AM Wednesday, February 22nd,at the Abilene Cemetery with Jerry Brinker officiating. The family suggests memorial contributions in her name be made to The Abilene Emmanuel United Methodist Church. They may be left at or sent in care of the Danner Funeral Home POB 758 Abilene, Kansas 67410.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

HERINGTON – Norman H. Snyder, 94, long time resident of Herington, died Thursday, February 16th, 2017, at the Herington Municipal Hospital. He was born on August 12, 1922, at Herington, the son of Henry E. and Mary (Berg) Snyder.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Herington. Military Committal will follow at the Sunset Hill Cemetery. Mr. Snyder will lie in state Tuesday, from 2pm until 7pm at the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel.

Mr. Snyder was a Locomotive Engineer for the Rock Island Railroad. He was a lifelong member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Masonic Bodies; Blue Lodge, Chapter & Commandery, Isis Shrine, and the Mini Trains of the Tri-County Shrine Club. He was also a member of the V.F.W. and American Legion both of Herington. He and his wife Naomi were very big supporters of Herington and the Tri-County Community, and were supporters of the Herington Motel Group, LLC. He served as Vice-Chairman of “The Rock Island Employees Hospital Association. Norman was a charter member of the Tri-County Historical Society and President Emeritus. He graduated from Herington High School class of 1942.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War II; serving in New Guinea, Southern Philippines, and Luzon. He was a Sergeant with the Infantry, and received his Honorary Discharge on October 28, 1945.

Married Naomi D. Michler on August 12, 1946, in the St. Paul Lutheran Church, Herington; she survives of Herington. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by two (2) brothers: Delphos (1969), Francis (1988) , two (2) sisters: Julie Ann Snyder (died in infancy in 1915), Gloria Hanschu (died-February 5, 2017); and his parents (Henry in 1961, and Mary in 1998 at the age of 104).

Memorials to the St. Paul Lutheran Church; and may be sent to the Zeiner Funeral Home – Herington Chapel, 404 S Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Ruby Larson, 92 died February 17, 2017 in Clay Center, KS. She was born on October 23, 1924 in Clay County, KS, thedaughter of Elmer and Louella (Knitter) Sanneman. Ruby was raised in Green, Kansas and graduated from Clay Center High School in 1942. She married Leo Larson on May 5, 1946 and he preceded her in death on January 20, 2009. Ruby worked in the accounting department for Hutchinson Manufacturing and Lear Siegler until her retirement on August 1, 1988. She was a member of the Clay Center United Methodist Church. Ruby was also preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Son: Scott and wife Lynn Larson, Hartland, WI

Granddaughter: Andrea Larson

Funeral Services: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home in Clay Center, KS

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, United Methodist Church or Meadowlark Hospice c/o the funeral home

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Eian Ray Cross, 18, of McPherson, Kansas, passed away, Thursday, February 16th, 2017 at his home.



Eian was born in Wichita, Kansas on May 11, 1998, a son of Rebecca L. (Gonzales) Krehbiel and Joey Dean Cross

Eian attended Washington elementary school in McPherson, Kansas, Susan B. Anthony Middle school, Manhattan, Kansas, Prairie Hills Middle school, Hutchinson, Kansas and graduated from Hutchinson High school, Hutchinson, Kansas in 2016.

He was a member of the Methodist Church.

Eian worked for Wendy’s in Hutchinson, Kansas and working for Lock and Load in McPherson, Kansas

Eian enjoyed skate boarding, music, welding, personal training, and loved to rap, and took the chance to go fishing as much as possible.

He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Krehbiel and her husband Tory, of McPherson, Kansas and his father, Joey Cross, of Hutchinson, Kansas; his siblings, Mikayla Cross, of McPherson, Kansas, Lillian Lafond and her husband John, of Camden, Georgia, Christian Daniels, of Beloit, Kansas, and Wilse Daniels, II, of Wamego, Kansas; his maternal grandmother Mary Taylor, of Papillion, Nebraska and maternal grandfather Robert Gonzales and his wife Susan Popchoke, of Winfield, Kansas; other relatives and a host of friends.

Eian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Larry and Linda Cross.

A time of remembrance and celebration of life will be held at Glidden – Ediger Chapel, McPherson, Kansas from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 24th, 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Eian Ray Cross Memorial Fund and they can be sent in care of the Glidden – Ediger Funeral Home; 222 West Euclid Street; McPherson, Kansas 67460.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Glenn Harvey Gabbard, Sr., 83, passed away February 16, 2017. He was born August 17, 1933 in Afton, OK to Silas Miller and Martha (Warren) Gabbard. He married June Reichard in Miami, OK on October 18, 1961. He was a mechanic at a service station in Oklahoma and Great Bend, KS.

Glenn is survived by his wife, June Gabbard of Holyrood; daughter, Cheryl Montoya of Holyrood; son, Glenn Gabbard, Jr. (Patty) of Claflin; 8 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Thompson of Miami, OK. He was preceded in death by his parents; Melvin Lee Harmon, son of Glenn and June Gabbard; and sister, Helen Rice.

Cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ellsworth County EMS, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Muriel Ardith Modrow, 82, passed away February 19, 2017. She was born April 17, 1934, in Lincoln, KS, to Virgil and Fern (Brown) Bunch.

Ardith married Marvin Dale Modrow on March 26, 1952 in Lincoln. She was a lifetime resident of Kanopolis, a retired daycare provider of 39 years and a homemaker. She was a member of the Kanopolis Civic Club, American Legion Post 174 Auxiliary, and VFW Post 6485 Auxiliar, as well as, an avid bowler.

Ardith is survived by her husband, Marvin Dale of Kanopolis; son, Richard Modrow (Connie) of Kanopolis; son, Jack Modrow (Joan) of Kanopolis; daughter, Connie Panzer (Robert) of Ellsworth; 5 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; brother, Rusty Bunch (Barb) of Kanopolis; sister, Jeannie Fuqua of Garden City; sister, Melba Bunch of Garden City; and sister, Jolene Reynolds (Paul) of Fairview. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Modrow-Cravens; sisters, Beth Gamble, Judy Schroeder, and Edna Ryan; and brother, Dick Bunch.

Memorial service: 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 174 Auxiliary or Bethany Home, Lindsborg, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

DATELINE: Lyons, KS

NAME: Maria Sotelo Guerrero

AGE: 37 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: February 17, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Lyons, KS

DATE OF BIRTH: August 14, 1979

PLACE OF BIRTH: Acuna, Mexico

PARENTS: Luis Antonio and Enedelia Riojas Guerrero

RESIDENCE: Maria has resided in Lyons, KS for the past 7 years, formerly of Comanche, TX.

OCCUPATION: She was a homemaker.

SURVIVORS: Parents; 3 daughters, Alexis Franco, Jasmine Sotelo, and Tiffany Sotelo; brother, Luis Antonio Guerrero Jr.; 3 sisters, Ariana E. Guerrero, Ana Delacruz, and Sandra Guzman; and granddaughter, Mireya Franco.

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Infant son, Jaden Guerrero.

SERVICES: 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at First Christian Church, Lyons

OFFICIATING:

BURIAL: Lyons Municipal Cemetery

VISITATION: 11:00 to 2:00 P.M, Monday, February 20, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons

MEMORIAL: Maria Sotelo Guerrero Memorial Fund in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

DATELINE: Hutchinson

NAME: Donald Eugene Archer

AGE: 89 yrs

DATE OF DEATH: February 19, 2017

PLACE OF DEATH: Good Samaritan Society, Hutchinson

DATE OF BIRTH: July 17, 1927

PLACE OF BIRTH: Mercer County, Missouri

PARENTS: William Earl & Ethel M. Gish Archer

RESIDENCE: Longtime Medora & Hutchinson resident

OCCUPATION: Cost Accountant for Cessna Aircraft, Hutchinson

VETERAN: U. S. Army serving during World War II

MEMBERSHIPS: attended Union Valley Bible Church; America Legion, both of Hutchinson;

He loved going to Garage sales, Auctions & Flee Markets, buying and selling antiques; also

an avid hunter.

He married Donna Fern Baker, June 10, 1947 at Saxman, she died on October 31, 1996.

He married Hulda “Billie” Regehr Keesling, May 5, 1998 at Laughlin, Nev.,

SURVIVORS: Wife, Billie Archer, of the home; 3 Daughters, Carol & Mike Wenzel, Kermit, TX., Connie & Joe Wilson, Rapid City, Iowa, Jan & Roger Sell, Hutchinson; Step Son, Gary Keesling, The Villages, FL.; Step-Daughter, Robin & Ralph Hanna, Winfield, KS.; 4 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren; 5 Step-Grandchildren, 12, Step-Great-Grandchildre, 1 Step-Great-Great-Granddaughter

PRECEDED IN DEATH BY: Son, Ron Archer; 2 Brothers, William Earl Archer Jr.. Robert “Bob” Archer; Sister, Helen Farthing

SERVICES: 11:00 A.M., Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling

OFFICIATING: Pastor Steve Hodgson

BURIAL: Sterling Community Cemetery, Sterling with Military Honors by Ft. Riley Honor Guard

VISITATION: 9:00 A.M., until service time on Thursday at the Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling

MEMORIAL: Reno County Hospice or Young At Hearts Ministry in care of the funeral home

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Bruce E. Snyder, 61, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017. Bruce was born April 14, 1955 in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Donna (Palmer) and Duane Snyder.

Bruce was a member of First United Methodist Church in Salina. He loved his son and many nieces, and had a passion for Kansas State Wildcats, hats and music. Bruce held ‘tailgating parties’ on his front porch for Kansas State football games. He enjoyed wearing his collection of hats; he had a hat for every occasion. He played trombone in high school, college, and for several years in the Shrine band in Salina. He enjoyed listening to music of many genres, especially classic rock.

Bruce is survived by his son Adam (Karly) Snyder of Collyer KS; brothers Stephen (Karen) Snyder of Schaumburg IL, and Michael (Patty) Snyder of Bettendorf IA; nieces Stephanie, Erica, Laura, Allison, and Brynn; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by parents Donna (Palmer) Snyder and Duane Snyder, sister Jane Snyder and sister-in-law Sara (Marr) Snyder.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Friday, February 24, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church of Salina, with burial following at the Belleville KS Cemetery.

Funeral service arrangements by Melby Mortuary, Mankato, Kansas. Online condolences can be left at www.melbymortuary.com.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Andrew James Brown passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017 at his home in Hays, Kansas at the age of 27. He was born on May 13, 1989 in Hays to Kenny and Tina (Knight) Brown. He grew up in Plainville, Kansas and graduated from Plainville High School with the Class of 2007. After graduation, he joined the United States Navy where he served as a Corpsman. Beginning with Basic Training in Chicago, then “A” School in California, he was deployed to Okinawa, the Philippines, and finally Afghanistan.

When he returned home, Andrew soon began working as an Emergency Medical Technician with the Norton County Emergency Medical Services in Norton, Kansas. With a passion to help others, he recently enrolled in classes at Fort Hays State University, seeking a degree in Paramedic Emergency Medicine and Physical Therapy. As an animal lover and avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and spending time with his dog, Husker.

Andrew is survived by his parents Kenneth and Rhonda Brown of Zurich, and Tina and Todd Gilliland of Plainville; grandparents Bonnie Merklinger of Plainville, Alice Lytle of Stockton, and Mary Lou Gilliland of Plainville; siblings Rachel Gilliland of Plainville, Mary Gilliland of Plainville, Harrison Gilliland of Plainville, Erin Miller of Stockton, Jesica Kerr and husband Dan of Stockton, Gabe Miller and wife Jessica of Kimball, NE; aunts and uncles Melissa Collins of Woodston, Phil and Brenda Gilliland of Concordia, and Drew and Collette Gilliland of Gold Hill, OR.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Bob Merklinger, Kenneth and Viola Brown, and Ron Gilliland; uncle Scott Knight; and sister Leslie Brown.

As a Navy Corpsman, Andrew was no stranger to faith, honor, and courage. His commitment to take care of the sick and injured was a sacred trust, to which he fully dedicated his heart, mind, and strength. He answered duty’s call, and although his assignment has been completed too soon, he will remain our hero forever.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Plainville City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-8:00pm on Monday at the funeral home.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Dolores Mermis, 80, of Russell, Kansas, died on Saturday,

February 18, 2017, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas.

Dolores was born on April 27, 1936, in Victoria, Kansas, the daughter of Clemens and Catherine (Stang) Hammerschmidt. She grew up in Victoria and graduated from Victoria High School in the class of 1954. She met, fell in love and was united in marriage to Elmer Mermis on September 04, 1954 in Victoria, Kansas. From this union Elmer and Dolores were blessed with 5 children Robert, Karen, Donna, Glenn and Mary. She worked for J.C. Penney as a catalog supervisor and worked as a custodian at Russell High School, St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Boogaarts.

She was a long time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, and was a member of the Russell Council of Catholic Women and TOPS. She enjoyed embroidering, fishing, reading, praying, polka dancing, playing card games, leading wedding marches, singing old German songs and attending the activities of her children and grandchildren. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and great grandchildren.

Surviving family include daughter Karen Ulrich (Dale) of Sabetha, Kansas; daughter Donna Vlcek (Jim) of Russell, Kansas; son Glenn Mermis of Phoenix, Arizona; daughter

Mary Nuss (Monte) of Russell, Kansas; daughter-in-law Carol Mermis of Salina, Kansas; sister Evelyn Henry and 15 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer on September 29, 2016, son Robert Mermis, brother Elmer Hammerschmidt; sisters Mary Schmidt, Celestina Reidel, Albina Schmidt and Helen Bresaw; and Hubertine Stecklein, daughter-in-law Stacey Mermis; grandsons Bryan Mermis, Timothy Mermis; and great grandson Gabriel Haverkamp.

The funeral mass celebration of Dolores’ life will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at St. Mary’s

Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kansas. Burial will follow the funeral mass at St. Ann’s Catholic Cemetery in Walker, Kansas. Vigil and Rosary will be held at 7 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the mortuary. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home of Sabetha, Kansas or Retired Religious of the Salina Dioces c/o St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church and sent in care of the mortuary. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.