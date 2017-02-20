All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Scoomer is a one-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. This large, white cat arrived at the shelter on February 13th.

Tommy arrived at the shelter on February 6th. he is a two-year-old Welsh Corgi, Pembroke/Mix.

Clyde is a one-year-old boxer mix. He is red in color and has been at the shelter since January 24th.



